Natalia Bryant Celebrates Completing Her First Semester At USC

Natalia Bryant is one semester down at University of Southern California. The 18-year-old model and student took to Instagram over the weekend to celebrate her completing her first semester at the university, sharing a compilation video of her favorite memories from her time thus far at the California college.

"Semester 1 @USC ✅🥳," Natalia captioned the clip.

The fun video features her entrance into the school, followed by an array of friends, parties, football games, concerts, trips to Disneyland, and more moments that have made up her USC experience as her first semester comes to a close.

The post comes after Natalia shared that she finished her finals, noting just how quickly her first semester of college had flown by.

"Guess who's done with finals!!!" she wrote over an excited, all-smiles selfie on her Instagram Story Saturday.

"First semester at SC went by so fast," she shared in another clip posted to her Story.

Natalia's mom, and wife of the late Kobe Bryant, Vanessa Bryant, has been a big supporter of her daughter during her time there and leading up to her decision to attend the four-year university.

Late last month, the proud mama shared a snap of her, Natalia and her two younger daughters, Bianka, 5, and Capri, 2 at a USC football game, all decked out in crimson and gold.

"With my Trojan ✌🏽😘❤️ @nataliabryant," Vanessa captioned the family photo.

Natalia first committed to attending USC back in March with Vanessa sharing the news.

"Tears of joy. I’m SO happy for you Nani! I know daddy is so PROUD OF YOU. I am so PROUD OF YOU!!" Vanessa wrote alongside the video of Natalia excitedly jumping up and down over the news.

While she wished Kobe and sister Gigi Bryant were here to share in Natalia's college acceptance news, Vanessa said that she knows "they're here in spirit."

"Your hard work and dedication was so worth it. You pushed through the most excruciating pain imaginable and you succeeded," she added. "I wish Daddy and Gigi were physically here to celebrate but I know they’re here in spirit. We love you so much! #USC #Trojan #FightOn ❤️."

