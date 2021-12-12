Natalia Bryant Celebrates Completing Her First Semester At USC
Natalia Bryant Makes Met Gala Debut in '60s-Inspired Look
Jennifer Lopez Reveals if She'd Ever Marry Again Amid Ben Afflec…
Bradley Cooper and Irina Shayk Are in a ‘Great Groove’ Co-Parent…
Shawn Mendes and Camila Cabello Call it Quits After 2 Years Toge…
Beyonce's Daughter Rumi Looks Just Like Big Sister Blue in New C…
Celebrating Movie Milestones With Classics ‘Beauty and the Beast…
Adele Gets Emotional as Son Angelo Watches Her Perform Live for …
‘90 Day Fiancé’: Sumit Goes Behind Jenny’s Back and Sabotages Ma…
Adele ‘Not Fazed’ by Conversation Around Her 100 Lb. Weight Loss
‘Tiger King 2’ Explores What Really Happened to Carole Baskin’s …
Kim Kardashian Jokes About Her Three Divorces During Speech at F…
Jessica Alba on the Importance of Breaking Stigma Around Mental …
'Marvel's Hit-Monkey' Star Ally Maki Dishes on Hulu's Animated S…
Paul Rudd Reacts to Working With OG Bill Murray in ‘Ghostbusters…
Salma Hayek on Acting With Lady Gaga in ‘House of Gucci’ (Exclus…
'Diana, The Musical' Cast on Which Royals They Think Will Watch …
‘Hawkeye’: Vera Farmiga and Tony Dalton Joke About Being ‘Sword …
David Duchovny Reacts to Getting Eddie Vedder’s Musical Stamp of…
Adele on Why She Refuses to Make TikTok Music
Natalia Bryant is one semester down at University of Southern California. The 18-year-old model and student took to Instagram over the weekend to celebrate her completing her first semester at the university, sharing a compilation video of her favorite memories from her time thus far at the California college.
"Semester 1 @USC ✅🥳," Natalia captioned the clip.
The fun video features her entrance into the school, followed by an array of friends, parties, football games, concerts, trips to Disneyland, and more moments that have made up her USC experience as her first semester comes to a close.
The post comes after Natalia shared that she finished her finals, noting just how quickly her first semester of college had flown by.
"Guess who's done with finals!!!" she wrote over an excited, all-smiles selfie on her Instagram Story Saturday.
"First semester at SC went by so fast," she shared in another clip posted to her Story.
Natalia's mom, and wife of the late Kobe Bryant, Vanessa Bryant, has been a big supporter of her daughter during her time there and leading up to her decision to attend the four-year university.
Late last month, the proud mama shared a snap of her, Natalia and her two younger daughters, Bianka, 5, and Capri, 2 at a USC football game, all decked out in crimson and gold.
"With my Trojan ✌🏽😘❤️ @nataliabryant," Vanessa captioned the family photo.
Natalia first committed to attending USC back in March with Vanessa sharing the news.
"Tears of joy. I’m SO happy for you Nani! I know daddy is so PROUD OF YOU. I am so PROUD OF YOU!!" Vanessa wrote alongside the video of Natalia excitedly jumping up and down over the news.
While she wished Kobe and sister Gigi Bryant were here to share in Natalia's college acceptance news, Vanessa said that she knows "they're here in spirit."
"Your hard work and dedication was so worth it. You pushed through the most excruciating pain imaginable and you succeeded," she added. "I wish Daddy and Gigi were physically here to celebrate but I know they’re here in spirit. We love you so much! #USC #Trojan #FightOn ❤️."
RELATED CONTENT
Natalia Bryant Talks 'Fun and Young' Exhibit Dress at First Met Gala
Why Natalia Bryant Opted Out of College Volleyball After Her Dad Died
Vanessa Bryant Has 'Rough' Day Dropping Natalia Bryant Off at College
Related Gallery