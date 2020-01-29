Vanessa Bryant is mourning both her late husband, Kobe Bryant, and their 13-year-old daughter, Gianna.

On Wednesday, 37-year-old Vanessa changed her Instagram profile picture to a touching photo of Kobe and Gianna embracing. In the photo, Kobe looks down lovingly at his second eldest child as she reaches her arms up to him.

Kobe and Gianna were among the nine victims who died tragically on Sunday morning after a helicopter crash in Calabasas, California.

Vanessa -- who would have celebrated 19 years of marriage with Kobe this April -- had her Instagram private before Kobe and Gianna's deaths, though she has now made it public again. Her comments have been turned off.

Instagram

Vanessa last posted on the platform over the weekend before the accident a picture of her and Kobe's 3-year-old daughter, Bianka.

On Wednesday, a source who is close with the Bryant family told ET that Vanessa is trying to be strong amid the unimaginable tragedy for the sake of her three daughters.

"Vanessa is completely shocked and heartbroken but is trying to stay as strong as she can in front of her children," the source said. "Vanessa married Kobe when she was 18 and never expected to live her life without him, and that is going to take time."

"She has been surrounded by her family and friends but she feels almost numb to everything," the source continued. "She is thankful for the outpouring of love she and her family have received and will respond when she’s ready. Right now she’s taking time to be with her girls."

For more on how celebrities and fans continue to mourn the legendary basketball star, who was just 41 years old, watch the video below:

GET THE ET NEWSLETTER Email By signing up, you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy

RELATED CONTENT:

Vanessa Bryant 'Feels Almost Numb to Everything' After Kobe and Gigi's Deaths

Inside Kobe Bryant's Relationship With Wife Vanessa and Their 4 Daughters

Kobe Bryant Helicopter Crash: New Details Emerge

Related Gallery