Vanessa Bryant says the WNBA is honoring her late daughter, Gianna Bryant, and two other young female victims from the tragic January helicopter crash that took their lives and the life of Kobe Bryant. With the WNBA draft set to take place on Friday, Vanessa noted that her daughter, who died at the age of 13, and two other victims, Alyssa Altobelli and Payton Chester, will be honored during the draft.

"Honorary Draft Picks:❤️Gianna Bryant❤️ ❤️ Alyssa Altobelli and Payton Chester❤️ class of 2024," Vanessa captioned a promo for the draft.

The three young basketball players are expected to be honored for being rising stars in women's basketball during the draft pick.

WNBA stars and Bryant family friends Diana Taurasi and Sabrina Ionescu both spoke at the Celebration of Life for the late L.A. Lakers star and his daughter in February as did Coach Geno Auriemma of the University of Connecticut women's basketball team, where Gigi expressed interest in attending.

