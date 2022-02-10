Vanessa Bryant Shoots Super Bowl Spot in Front of Mural of Kobe and Gianna
Vanessa Bryant Returns to Instagram With Series of Family Photos
Bob Saget Funeral: 'Full House' Cast and More Attend Memorial
Machine Gun Kelly and Megan Fox Drank Each Other's Blood After G…
Valerie Bertinelli Says Writing About Soulmate Eddie Van Halen’s…
Jamie Lynn Spears Breaks Down in Tears Discussing Britney Saga
Jenna Jameson's Partner Shares Health Update Following Guillain-…
How Kim Kardashian Is Responding to Kanye West's Recent Claims (…
Michael B. Jordan and Lori Harvey's PDA Makes Steve Harvey ‘Unco…
Cardi B Takes Motherhood to New Heights, Considers New Tattoo
Inside Bob Saget's ‘Special' Relationship With Mary-Kate and Ash…
Mary-Kate and Ashley Olsen Pay Tribute to 'Full House' Dad Bob S…
Remembering Sidney Poitier: Viola Davis, Barack Obama & More Pay…
Jason Momoa and Lisa Bonet Part Ways After 16 Years Together
Kim Kardashian 'Could Honestly Care Less' About Who Kanye West I…
How Khloe Kardashian Is Doing Following Tristan Thompson Baby Sc…
Inside the 'Bull' Wardrobe Closet With Michael Weatherly (Exclus…
Andre Leon Talley Looks Back on His Biggest Fashion Mistake (Exc…
'RHOC's Noella Bergener on Her Heather Dubrow Beef and More Debu…
Bob Saget, Comedian and Star of ‘Full House,’ Dead at 65
Vanessa Bryant shared behind-the-scenes photos from her shoot for a Super Bowl LVI spot. The wife of the late Kobe Bryant posted a series of images on her Instagram on Wednesday, showing her sitting in a car parked in front of a mural dedicated to Kobe and their daughter, Gianna -- who both died in a helicopter crash in 2020.
“A special collaboration with @NFL for #SBLVI to show off the city of angels 🕊 🕊 #ThisIsLA debuts Super Bowl Sunday on @NFLGameDay Morning at 9am ET on @NFLNetwork #CaliGirl #QueenMamba #Mambacita #MambaForever 👑🐍❤️❤️👑,” the 39-year-old captioned a close-up shot of her face as she poses inside a vintage car.
In the next post, Vanessa shares a shot of the mural sprawled behind her while she sits in the car. “I couldn’t look at the mural next to me until we wrapped. 💔💔,” she wrote. “This city is special to me for so many reasons. It’s an honor to be a part of #ThisIsLA 💜💛 🌴.”
In the mural, Kobe -- who wears his Lakers jersey -- kisses a young Gianna on the cheek. In honor of the Lakers colors, Gianna has a purple bow in her hair, and a yellow flower is painted by the father-daughter duo.
Olivia Munn, David Beckham, Kylie Richards and La La Anthony were a few of the celebrities who filled the comments with hearts. According to Vanessa, the Super Bowl spot will premiere Sunday at 9 a.m. ET.
Earlier this week, Vanessa accepted the Be Your Own Champion Award at the Sports Power Brunch. Vanessa, who also serves as the chairman and president of the Mamba & Mambacita Sports Foundation Skills Academy, spoke about upholding Kobe and Gianna’s legacy.
"In everything I do -- whether it’s through the work of our foundation or the storytelling at Granity -- I want to provide young girls with opportunities to showcase their talents and to dominate in their fields," she said. "It was important to Kobe, it was exemplified by Gigi and it is something for which Natalia, Bianka, Capri and I will always fight for."
RELATED CONTENT:
Vanessa Bryant Vows to Fight for Girls' Opportunities in Honor of Kobe
Vanessa Bryant Debuts NBA All-Star Trophy Honoring Kobe Bryant
Vanessa Bryant Returns to Instagram With Series of Family Photos