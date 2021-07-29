Vanessa Hudgens Shares Sweet Snap Kissing Boyfriend Cole Tucker

Vanessa Hudgens is giving fans an intimate look at her relationship with her boyfriend, Pittsburgh Pirates outfielder, Cole Tucker. Hudgens took to Instagram earlier this week to share a sweet snap of her and Tucker sharing a kiss on what appears to be a gondola ride.

"Missing u @cotuck," Hudgens captioned the cute pic.

In April, Hudgens opened up to ET's Katie Krause about how she met her "perfect boyfriend."

"Me and Cole met on a Zoom meditation group. Very random, yes," the 32-year-old actress told ET. "Zoom, you've got to love it."

"He's just kind of perfect for me. I am [happy]. I really am," she continues. "I think that it's also so important to stay grateful for everything that you have in life. I've been making that a priority, and I feel like it's just been making magic happen all the more."

The two were first spotted together last November, and went Instagram official on Valentine's Day.

Tucker hasn't been shy about her relationship with Hudgens either. In March, the MLB star gushed about his "awesome" girlfriend in his first interview about their relationship.

“I got a girlfriend and she’s cool,” Tucker said jokingly. “She’s awesome. I love her, but I don’t want to be treated any differently than Mitch [Keller] having his wife come down, or Ke’Bryan [Hayes] having his girlfriend come down.

Tucker went on to add that fans may start to see more of Hudgens around the baseball field soon, as the Pirates prep for the upcoming season.

“She’s great,” the 25-year-old baseball star said. “She’ll be around. You will see her but you saw the headline, it is what it is.”

For more on the cute couple, watch the video below.

Vanessa Hudgens Opens Up About 'Perfect' Boyfriend, Demi Lovato Apologizes For Shaming FroYo Shop



