Vanessa Hudgens Shares Sweet Snap Kissing Boyfriend Cole Tucker
Vanessa Hudgens on ‘Perfect’ Boyfriend Cole Tucker, Ashley Tisda…
‘We the People’: H.E.R on the Pressures of Working on a Project …
Tyra Banks Talks Her Passion for Ice Cream and Creating Smize Cr…
Wells Adams Talks ‘Bachelor in Paradise’ and Possibly Taking Ove…
Summer 2021’s Biggest Movie, TV and Music Releases: Everything Y…
'Gossip Girl': ET's First Interviews With Blake Lively, Penn Bad…
Luke Bryan Talks Returning to the Stage and Tour Bus Life (Exclu…
Patti LaBelle on Her Love for Cooking and Most Famous Dinner Gue…
‘Big Brother’: Julie Chen Teases Season 23 and Breaks Down Her F…
‘AGT’: Matt Mauser, Widower of Kobe Bryant Crash Victim, Wows Ju…
Robert Irwin on Sister Bindi as a Mom and How He Continues His L…
‘Two Steps Home’ Couple Jon Pierre and Mary Tjon-Joe-Pin Share 3…
Tahj Mowry Reflects on Naya Rivera and Her ‘Amazing’ Legacy (Exc…
John Krasinski Reveals Behind-the-Scenes Secrets of 'A Quiet Pla…
Prince George Is England's Cutest Fan With Prince William and Ka…
Angela Bassett & Carla Gugino on Their Epic Wine Night Filming ‘…
Billie Eilish Claps Back at Haters Who Claim She's in Her 'Flop …
Ian Ziering on Working With ‘Sharknado’ Co-Star Tara Reid for a …
Timothée Chalamet Takes a Bath in ‘The French Dispatch’ First Lo…
Joshua Jackson on Fatherhood and Marriage to Jodie Turner-Smith …
Vanessa Hudgens is giving fans an intimate look at her relationship with her boyfriend, Pittsburgh Pirates outfielder, Cole Tucker. Hudgens took to Instagram earlier this week to share a sweet snap of her and Tucker sharing a kiss on what appears to be a gondola ride.
"Missing u @cotuck," Hudgens captioned the cute pic.
In April, Hudgens opened up to ET's Katie Krause about how she met her "perfect boyfriend."
"Me and Cole met on a Zoom meditation group. Very random, yes," the 32-year-old actress told ET. "Zoom, you've got to love it."
"He's just kind of perfect for me. I am [happy]. I really am," she continues. "I think that it's also so important to stay grateful for everything that you have in life. I've been making that a priority, and I feel like it's just been making magic happen all the more."
The two were first spotted together last November, and went Instagram official on Valentine's Day.
Tucker hasn't been shy about her relationship with Hudgens either. In March, the MLB star gushed about his "awesome" girlfriend in his first interview about their relationship.
“I got a girlfriend and she’s cool,” Tucker said jokingly. “She’s awesome. I love her, but I don’t want to be treated any differently than Mitch [Keller] having his wife come down, or Ke’Bryan [Hayes] having his girlfriend come down.
Tucker went on to add that fans may start to see more of Hudgens around the baseball field soon, as the Pirates prep for the upcoming season.
“She’s great,” the 25-year-old baseball star said. “She’ll be around. You will see her but you saw the headline, it is what it is.”
For more on the cute couple, watch the video below.
RELATED CONTENT
Vanessa Hudgens Reveals How She Met 'Perfect' Boyfriend Cole Tucker
Cole Tucker Says He Loves Girlfriend Vanessa Hudgens in New Interview
Vanessa Hudgens Goes Instagram Official With MLB Player Cole Tucker
Related Gallery