Vanessa Hudgens' Visit to East High Is the Ultimate 'High School Musical' Throwback
Vanessa Hudgens returned to East High this week! The 33-year-old High School Musical star returned to the set where the Disney Channel franchise filmed between 2006 and 2008, posting a sweet video of her walking past the iconic school entrance.
"Do you remember in kindergarten how you'd meet a kid and know nothing about them, then 10 seconds later you're playing like you're best friends because you didn’t have to be anything but yourself?" Hudgens captioned her video. The line is a reference to a famous moment in the first film when Hudgens' character, Gabriella, shares a sweet rooftop conversation with Zac Efron's Troy.
Hudgens also set the video to the opening notes of "Breaking Free," the first film's climactic final song.
The post was a trip down memory lane for High School Musical fans, who still seem to love the franchise as if it were yesterday. ET recently spoke with Hudgens about the ongoing fandom.
"Kids are still being introduced to it," Hudgens said. "I just heard the other day 'Gotta Go My Own Way' is trending on TikTok. It never dies!" she added with a laugh.
But if fans are crossing their fingers for a reboot, they may not be in luck. Last year, Ashley Tisdale told ET she wouldn't revisit her character, Sharpay Evans. "I just feel like I wouldn't be able to do that again, and do it justice," she said. "And I am one of those people that when something was a moment in time -- just leave it there."
