Vanna White is speaking out following the news that her Wheel of Fortune co-host, Pat Sajak, will be retiring.
On Tuesday, White took to Twitter to send out a special message to Sajak, who used the platform to announce his retirement.
"When we started @WheelofFortune who could have imagined we’d still be at it 41 seasons later? I couldn’t be happier to have shared the stage with you for all these years with one more to come. Cheers to you, @patsajak!" the wrote over Sajak's original tweet.
White, 66, signed on to Wheel of Fortune in 1982, one year after the show's premiere. Since then, fans have tuned in nightly to see her revealing the letters on the board as they are guessed by contestants. At the end of each show, she joins Sajak as he signs off for the evening.
Sajak, 76, shared that it is the end of an era when he revealed on Monday that he would retire at the end of the 41st season. While he will no longer host, the television personality will serve as a consultant for three years.
"Well, the time has come. I’ve decided that our 41st season, which begins in September, will be my last," Sajak wrote. "It’s been a wonderful ride, and I’ll have more to say in the coming months. Many thanks to you all."
Sajak ended the post by joking, "If nothing else, it’ll keep the clickbait sites busy!"
Sajak has served as host of Wheel of Fortune since 1981, when he took over the position from Chuck Woolery, and has been the stalwart leader of the popular game show ever since.
ET spoke with Sajak last September, and the host admitted that retirement was a topic that had been on his mind a lot in recent years.
"In most television shows by this time, you would have said, 'That’s probably enough,' but this show will not die," he said of the game show, which premiered in 1975. "It appears I may go before the show."
