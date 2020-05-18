Shopping

Verishop Sale: Take Up to 70% Off Markdowns

By Amy Lee‍
Each product has been selected and reviewed by our editorial team; however, we may receive affiliate commissions from some links to the products on this page. Prices listed are subject to change by the retailer. Promotions in this article are subject to availability, expiration and other terms as determined by partner.
Verishop Sale 1280
Courtesy of Verishop

The Verishop sale is letting us save on our favorite fashion brands! The online retailer is offering up to 70% off select women's, men's home and beauty.

The online shopping destination carries fashion-forward luxury and affordable brands such as Free People, Staud, Vince, Paige, Agolde and so many more. Verishop also offers beauty, wellness and home products.

The best part? Verishop makes shopping easy and effortless with free two-day shipping. Plus, returns are free and have been extended to 60 days from the date of purchase. 

Get shopping by browsing through ET Style's top picks of the best fashion finds on Verishop.

The Anne-Marie One Piece
Solid and Striped
Solid and Striped The Anne-Marie One Piece
Verishop
The Anne-Marie One Piece
Solid and Striped

A preppy one piece with vintage appeal and a sporty belted waist.

REGULARLY $178

Ruskie Glam Rock Maxi Dress
Zadig & Voltaire
Zadig & Voltaire Ruskie Glam Rock Maxi Dress
Verishop
Ruskie Glam Rock Maxi Dress
Zadig & Voltaire

A maxi dress with a playful print for an effortlessly cool look.

REGULARLY $498

Lera Leather Bag
Staud
Staud Lera Leather Bag
Verishop
Lera Leather Bag
Staud

An elegant leather bag with gold chain accents.

REGULARLY $325

The Isabel High Rise Wide Leg Pant
Sancia
Sancia The Isabel High Rise Wide Leg Pant
Verishop
The Isabel High Rise Wide Leg Pant
Sancia

A wide-legged linen pant to keep you cool and stylish this summer.

REGULARLY $159

Each product has been selected and reviewed by our editorial team; however, we may receive affiliate commissions from some links to the products on this page. Prices listed are subject to change by the retailer. Promotions in this article are subject to availability, expiration and other terms as determined by partner.

RELATED CONTENT: 

Kate Spade Sale: Take 40% Off Full-Price Handbags and Wallets

Nordstrom Better Together Sale: Save on Nike, Vince, Patagonia and More

Rebecca Minkoff Sale: Last Chance to Take 40% Off Full-Price Items

 