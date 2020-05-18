Verishop Sale: Take Up to 70% Off Markdowns

The Verishop sale is letting us save on our favorite fashion brands! The online retailer is offering up to 70% off select women's, men's home and beauty.

The online shopping destination carries fashion-forward luxury and affordable brands such as Free People, Staud, Vince, Paige, Agolde and so many more. Verishop also offers beauty, wellness and home products.

The best part? Verishop makes shopping easy and effortless with free two-day shipping. Plus, returns are free and have been extended to 60 days from the date of purchase.

Get shopping by browsing through ET Style's top picks of the best fashion finds on Verishop.

The Anne-Marie One Piece Solid and Striped Verishop The Anne-Marie One Piece Solid and Striped A preppy one piece with vintage appeal and a sporty belted waist. REGULARLY $178 $125 at Verishop

Ruskie Glam Rock Maxi Dress Zadig & Voltaire Verishop Ruskie Glam Rock Maxi Dress Zadig & Voltaire A maxi dress with a playful print for an effortlessly cool look. REGULARLY $498 $348 at Verishop

Lera Leather Bag Staud Verishop Lera Leather Bag Staud An elegant leather bag with gold chain accents. REGULARLY $325 $227 at Verishop

The Isabel High Rise Wide Leg Pant Sancia Verishop The Isabel High Rise Wide Leg Pant Sancia A wide-legged linen pant to keep you cool and stylish this summer. REGULARLY $159 $111 at Verishop

Each product has been selected and reviewed by our editorial team; however, we may receive affiliate commissions from some links to the products on this page. Prices listed are subject to change by the retailer. Promotions in this article are subject to availability, expiration and other terms as determined by partner.

RELATED CONTENT:

Kate Spade Sale: Take 40% Off Full-Price Handbags and Wallets

Nordstrom Better Together Sale: Save on Nike, Vince, Patagonia and More

Rebecca Minkoff Sale: Last Chance to Take 40% Off Full-Price Items