The OG of the OC is saying farewell.

Vicki Gunvalson announced her departure from The Real Housewives of Orange County on Friday, sharing an Instagram post thanking fans for following her journey over the reality show's 15 seasons.

"I will always be the OG of the OC, but it’s time to say goodbye to The Real Housewives of Orange County," she wrote. "It’s been an incredible ride for 14 years and I want thank all of you for your support, for your love and for 'whooping it up' with me along the way."

"I’ve been working on new projects that will be exciting, empowering and inspirational," she continued. "My podcast with Westwood One will be launching soon and I will have much more to say about this on 'Whoop it up with Vicki'. I hope you will join me with my new journey so please stay tuned. I love all my fans, and I want to thank Bravo and Evolution for this incredible experience which my family and I have will never forget. #bravo #rhoc #whoopitipwithvicki @westwoodone @bravo @whoopitupwithvicki."

Gunvalson was the last remaining original cast member on the Bravo franchise -- which was the first Real Housewives show to hit the air in March 2006. She was a main cast member for 13 seasons before transitioning to "Friend of the Housewives" in season 14.

And the Coto Insurance founder kept the drama going until the very end, throwing down with her castmates -- and even Bravo head honcho Andy Cohen -- during the explosive season 14 reunion special.

Last November, Gunvalson told ET at BravoCon in New York City that she would not be returning to RHOC in a reduced role again.

"First of all, when they told me I was going to have a reduced role, I said, 'I'm never a Friend. I started this franchise. I'm never going to be a Friend.' They said, 'We'll never use those words.' And they've been using those words," Gunvalson said. "I will never come back part time. I'm either all in or all out. I'm not a part time girl."

See more from our exclusive interview in the video below.

Vicki Gunvalson on Not Wanting to Return to 'RHOC' as a 'Friend' Again (Exclusive) This video is unavailable because we were unable to load a message from our sponsors.



If you are using ad-blocking software, please disable it and reload the page. Embed Code Restart

RELATED CONTENT:

'RHOC' Season 14 Reunion: Cast Dishes on Vicki Gunvalson's 'Meltdown' and More! (Exclusive)

'RHOC's Kelly Dodd Says She and Vicki Gunvalson Have Made Up (Exclusive)

Vicki Gunvalson Vows She'll Never Return to 'RHOC' as a 'Friend' Again (Exclusive)