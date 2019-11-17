Vicki Gunvalson wants to make it clear: she's a Housewife, not a Friend.

For the first time ever, the Real Housewives of Orange County OG was reduced to a Friend role on show's 14th season, and she's not happy about it. As she told ET's Brice Sander at BravoCon at New York's Manhattan Center on Saturday, she's drawing a line in the sand.

"First of all, when they told me I was going to have a reduced role, I said, 'I'm never a Friend. I started this franchise. I'm never going to be a Friend.' They said, 'We'll never use those words.' And they've been using those words," Gunvalson said. "I will never come back part time. I'm either all in or all out. I'm not a part time girl."

"I run a big insurance company and I'm having my best year ever with that. What gives me more peace, you know, I love Bravo and I love my journey here, but they're not ever going to do this to me again, because I don't deserve that," she added.

While Gunvalson's role was reduced this season, she's still been a big part of the drama -- teasing she "might have had to bring out a can of whoop-a**" at the reunion, airing next month.

"Kelly [Dodd] and I started off really not good. You'll have to see what happens," Gunvalson said. "And the new girl, she needs to stay in her lane."

Andy Cohen hinted Gunvalson might have delivered the "meltdown to end all meltdowns" at the show. "Well, I didn't know they were filming it. Actually, they escorted me off the couch a little early, and I was not told that. So, you'll see my reaction," Gunvalson told ET. "I'm not no frickin' Friend, let's just put it that way."

Gunvalson has plenty of opinions, including about Dodd hinting she may join the Real Housewives of New York City following her engagement to Fox News correspondent Rick Leventhal.

"OK, what about her daughter? I mean, I don't understand it," Gunvalson said. "I have two children and my kids know [my fiance] Steve [Lodge]. Steve asked for their permission... I just don't understand it."

"She's known him three months. Marriage is a huge, huge undertaking and a commitment, and she's been married two times before. I don't understand the reason why they're rushing. Is she pregnant? Like, I don't understand. Take your time, slow down," she continued.

Astrid Stawiarz/Bravo/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images

As for her own wedding planning, Gunvalson is hoping to tie the knot with Lodge next year, but they don't have a date set. "We don't know if it's going to be us going away or if we're going to have a small family party, or if our friends -- we don't know yet. I'm all over the place. I don't know if the viewers need to go into that personal part of our life," she noted.

"When he asked me to marry him, I was in my pajamas, at home with a bottle of wine... he's very romantic and very private, so for him, that was what he wanted to do. It wasn't for this show. It was for us, and I love and respect that he was so about us. And that's -- at the end of the day, we're going to have each other," Gunvalson said. "The show's not going to last forever. So, if you're getting engaged for the show, if you're getting married for the show, I don't know how long that's going to last."

As for whether Gunvalson's daughter, Briana, will ever make another appearance on RHOC, the reality star said that's up in the air.

"Well, she just lost 73 pounds. She looks incredible. She's super happy. I'll never say never, but she doesn't like the way I was portrayed or treated. She's my girl, and you either want all of us or none of us," she declared. "We're a good family, we're a dynamic family. We have six kids, between Steve and I, and seven grandchildren. So, I think I'm going to just wait to see, and then I'll assess it."

"I'm a businesswoman. It's all about business to me. If it's going to bring dishonesty and angryness and drama -- I want happy and uplifting. I want to inspire women. I'm coming out with a podcast about financial fitness and I just started a community on Facebook, so I'm super happy about where I'm going," she shared.

The Real Housewives of Orange County airs Tuesdays at 9 p.m. ET/PT on Bravo.

