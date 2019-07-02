For the first time ever, Vicki Gunvalson will not be a Housewife on The Real Housewives of Orange County.

The "OG of the OC" will instead return for the show's fourteenth season in a "friend" role, Bravo revealed on Tuesday, alongside the artwork and trailer for the upcoming season. Gunvalson, who has starred on the series since it debuted in 2006, took to Instagram to assure fans that she'll still be "right in the middle of the action."

"For the past 14 years I’ve opened up my life, my loves, my ups and downs on The Real Housewives of Orange County and I am proud to be the 'OG of the OC'. I am back again this season right in the middle of the action, and I hope you have as much fun watching the show as I did living it in front of the cameras. Stay tuned to Bravo August 6th," she wrote.

Returning for season 14 are Housewives Tamra Judge, Shannon Storms Beador, Kelly Dodd, Gina Kirschenheiter and Emily Simpson, while Braunwyn Windham-Burke joins as a new Housewife.

Just as Gunvalson promised, however, she'll bring her own drama to the season. A press release reveals the reality star "finds herself in the hot seat once again after hopping on the rumor mill train. But she doesn’t let that detour her way to happiness as her love tank is full when Steve finally pops the question that she has been eager to hear."

The Real Housewives of Orange County returns Tuesday, Aug. 6 at 9 p.m. ET/PT on Bravo.

