Victoria Beckham Posts Pics With Brooklyn and Daughter-In-Law Nicola Peltz Amid Rift Rumors: 'I Love You All'
Victoria Beckham is putting feud rumors to rest when it comes to her daughter-in-law, Nicola Peltz. The 27-year-old wife of Victoria's eldest son, Brooklyn Beckham, attended Victoria's Paris Fashion Week show over the weekend along with the rest of the Beckham family.
Nicola and Brooklyn rocked matching jeans and black tops as they smiled alongside his brothers, Romeo and Cruz Beckham, sister Harper Beckham, and parents David and Victoria Beckham. The family was seated next to Anna Wintour and British Vogue Editor-in-Chief Edward Enninful at the Val-de-Grace venue.
Victoria posted photos from the show on her page, including a group shot with Brooklyn and Nicola and an individual shot of the couple, writing, "I love you all so much x."
Rumors of a rift between Victoria and Nicola first began after the actress opted to wear a custom Valentino Couture wedding dress instead of a design by her mother-in-law.
Nicola recently opened up about the decision in an interview with GRAZIA USA.
“Well, I was planning on wearing Victoria’s wedding dress, and I was truly so excited to be able to wear a design that my future mother-in-law created," she told the magazine. "I thought that was so beautiful and such a beautiful story.”
But Nicola said that their vision didn't pan out the way she'd expected.
“I thought, ‘Oh, this is going to be so fun. One of my best friends and my mom,’" she said of collaborating with her stylist pal Leslie Fremar, and mother, Claudia. "We connected to start designing the dress, and then a few days went by and I didn’t hear anything. Victoria called my mom and said her atelier couldn’t make it. So, I spoke to my mom and Leslie, and I was like, ‘Well, unfortunately, this can’t happen, so what’s the next step?’ I’ve been a fan of Valentino and their couture for so long. I was really lucky to be able to travel to [the atelier] to try on the dress. That’s really what happened."
In the same magazine interview, Brooklyn showed that his loyalty lies with his wife.
"To be honest, my wife is obviously my first priority and I never want to see her upset ever. When people do say ridiculous things, we just talk about it and we just move on," he shared. "We have each other’s back 100 percent and we just move on together."
Brooklyn expressed a similar sentiment when speaking with ET's Deidre Behar back in August.
"I married my best mate, and it's the best feeling in the world," he gushed of Nicola, adding of tabloid rumors, "It's not the best thing to see people writing not the nicest of things, but we have each other, we have each other's back more than anything."
