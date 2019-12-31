Victoria Beckham is reflecting on her incredible 2019, along with everything she's accomplished this past decade.

The fashion designer took to Instagram on Tuesday, penning a beautiful message about how she's "come a long way" with husband David Beckham, while also giving a shout-out to everyone from their kids (Brooklyn, Romeo, Cruz and Harper) to the Spice Girls.

"What a year! I'm so grateful to the community that has supported me this past decade," Victoria, 45, gushed. "In 2000, I dreamed big and in 2019 I dared to dream even bigger. I launched @VictoriaBeckhamBeauty, with my co-founder and good friend @sarah.creal, as well as partnerships with @Reebok and @Sothebys. I'm so happy to be home again and showing on the #LFW [London Fashion Week] schedule. And like the @spicegirls we went on tour! From Berlin to New York, Dubai to LA, Doha to San Francisco, I met some inspirational leaders like Sir #JonyIve and @SherylSandberg."

"And so many of you all high-kicked the #VBPose—even @theellenshow joined the gang (see more on #worldofVB!) 2019 will also be known as the #cooltobekind year and I continue my work as a @UNAidsglobal ambassador and led charity initiatives at #Pride and #IWD," she added. "There were also hours #InTheChair and singing @barbrastreisand 🎤 "

Victoria continued on, writing, "@davidbeckham and I have come a long way."

"We celebrated our 20th wedding anniversary and every day my family makes me the proudest mum -- I love u so much @brooklynbeckham @romeobeckham @cruzbeckham #HarperSeven," she shared. "Thank you all again and #TeamVB for continuing to support me on this journey. x I wish everyone a happy 2020! xx Kisses VB."

Taking a cue from his famous mama, Romeo followed suit, posting a series of cute family pics from the past decade to his own account.

"Amazing end of a decade I love you all so much ♥️♥️♥️♥️ @davidbeckham @brooklynbeckham @cruzbeckham @victoriabeckham @mimimoocher and Harper ♥️," he captioned it. "P.s I ended the year taller than my dad 😬."

Back in February, ET caught up with Victoria to discuss her fall/winter clothing collections, where she also opened up about two decades of marriage with David. The two celebrated their 20-year wedding anniversary on July 4.

"David is such a great husband, such a great dad and the most incredible business partner that anybody could ever want," she marveled. "He really supports me in what I do."

Hear more on the Beckhams in the video below!

Victoria Beckham Reflects on Marriage to 'Incredible' David After 20 Years (Exclusive)



