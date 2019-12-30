Now that's girl power! Victoria Beckham reunited with her former Spice Girls bandmate, Emma Bunton, in a precious new Instagram pic on Monday and they clearly slammed it to the left because they're having a good time.

In the shot, Victoria and Emma are cuddled up with their husbands, David Beckham and Jade Jones, on a couch laughing.

"The most perfect few days with @emmaleebunton and @jadejonesdmg and their beautiful babies x We love u all so much xxxx So much fun and so many kisses x VB x," the former Posh Spice captioned the sweet photo.

This is the first time Victoria has reunited with a member of the Spice Girls since missing the group's U.K. reunion tour this past summer.

After the tour wrapped in June, Melanie Brown noted she was disappointed by Victoria's absence during a Good Morning Britain appearance.

"I expected her to come and just say hi at least. Not even on stage, just as an audience member supporting," Melanie said at the time. "I'm sure she has her reasons for not. I've already said, 'Yeah, I was upset,' I still am a little bit. It is what it is and us girls, we all support each other no matter what."

Victoria did lend her support to the group on social media ahead of the tour, posting a throwback Spice Girls shot.

"Good luck to the girls today as they start their tour! x VB #SpiceGirls #FriendshipNeverEnds @EmmaLeeBunton @TheRealGeriHalliwell @OfficialMelB @MelanieCMusic," Victoria wrote at the time.

