Victoria Beckham's Son Brooklyn Face Swaps With the Spice Girls

It looks like Brooklyn Beckham has what it takes to start is own band, well, sort of. The 22-year-old took to the Face Swap app to trade places with the Spice Girls, including his mom, Victoria Beckham, in their "Say You'll Be There" video.

In the hilarious clip, Brooklyn stars as Posh Spice, Baby Spice, Scary Spice, Sporty Spice and Ginger Spice, as they sing and dance to the hit track. He shared the video on his Instagram Story Tuesday, tagging his mom in the post.

"Oh gosh," he wrote alongside a laughing gif.

Instagram/Brooklyn Beckham

The Beckham family is all about the girl power band. Back in August, the 46-year-old fashion designer gave her 9-year-old daughter, Harper, her own Spice Girls nickname.

The adorable mother-daughter duo posed for a posh mirror selfie with Victoria rocking a little black dress, throwing up a peace sign.

"Kisses from posh and baby posh ✌🏼💕💕," Victoria captioned the sweet shot.

Her former Spice Girls bandmate, Emma Bunton (a.k.a Baby Spice) commented on the post, writing, "👧✌🏼"

Though Victoria didn't attend the Spice Girls United Kingdom 2019 reunion tour, she has made her love of the hit girl group clear. Bunton and fellow member, Geri Halliwell, both attended the 21st birthday party of Victoria's oldest son, Brooklyn Beckham, in March of 2020. Victoria's husband, David Beckham, also sang along to the Spice Girls in a sketch with James Corden during an appearance on The Late Late Show last summer.

RELATED CONTENT

Brooklyn Beckham Shares Sweet Pics From Proposal to Nicola Peltz

Spice Girls Geri Halliwell and Emma Bunton Attend Brooklyn Beckham’s 21st Birthday With Victoria

Brooklyn Beckham Tattoos His Siblings' Names on His Fingers

EXCLUSIVE: Brooklyn Beckham Reveals Why He Never Followed In Dad David Beckham's Soccer Footsteps This video is unavailable because we were unable to load a message from our sponsors.



If you are using ad-blocking software, please disable it and reload the page. Embed Code Restart

Related Gallery