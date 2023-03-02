Victoria Monét knows that her bestie, Ariana Grande, is living her dream while filming Wicked, and she couldn't be happier for her.

"She is so in Oz right now," the 33-year-old singer/songwriter told ET's Deidre Behar at the Billboard Women in Music event on Wednesday about Grande's upcoming role as Glinda in the upcoming movie musical.

"Literally, she's in that place and we're just staying in communication and I miss her so much. I'm like, 'When are you coming home?' It's such a long filming process but I'm so happy for her. This has been a dream of hers since she was a child. She was the one who showed me the movie [The Wizard of Oz]."

As for hitting the studio when Grande is back in town, Monét revealed there is a strong possibility.

"I don't doubt," she said. "This is what we do. We love it."

For now, Monét -- who is the mother of 2-year-old Hazel -- is focused on her return to music. After a brief break, the "Coastin'" singer announced her first headlining tour -- and new music -- which she is excited about.

"I have a new single coming out this month on the 24th," she dished to ET. "I also have my very first headlining show at the end of the month on the 31st and more music coming. I'm just so excited. I've had it in my phone for a long time. So I'm really excited to put it out."

Teasing the project, titled Jaguar Pt. 2, Monét summed up her new era in three words.

"The project is called Jaguar Pt. 2, so we got to have fierce, vulnerable, and fun," she said.

As the pen behind some of the most successful pop songs -- including Grande's "7 Rings" and Chloe x Halle's "Do It" -- and the voice of her own hits, recognizing the contributions of women in music is important to Monét.

"It's very exciting to see women get their flowers," the "Moment" singer said about the Women in Music event.

"I love events like this so much because I think growing up in the music industry, women were just underrated," she noted. "So these events are so important to me. It's really nice to just mingle and see everybody celebrate each other tonight."

