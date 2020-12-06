Congrats to Victoria Monét! The 27-year-old singer announced on Instagram on Saturday that she's expecting her first child.

"I’m so happy to share that I’ve been promoted to the title just above Queen...Mom," she wrote alongside two stunning maternity photos captured by photographer Brian Ziff.

"Two hearts beat inside of me now...That’s more love. Two brains and two souls...that’s so much power. Really been feelin like the ultra super Victoria cause my body is doing such miraculous work," Monét continued. "This is absolutely the best thing that has ever happened to me and I can’t wait to meet my tiny soul mate earth side!!!"

The singer -- who has also written songs for Ariana Grande, Fifth Harmony and Chloe x Halle -- also shared a touching message for her soon-to-be bundle of joy.

"To my baby, I thank you for choosing me as your mommy! The core of me holds your life right now, and soon your life will be my core! I hold my head higher with the confidence you already gift. You are the best of me and I promise to protect you and be the best version of myself for you all ways, always. Hold my pinky with the grip of your little fingers until we can hold hands and walk through this world together rain or shine. You’re forever mine. I got you🤎👶🏽🤎," she shared.

