Sierra Dawn Anglim and Joe Anglim have a bun in the oven!

TheSurvivorstars announced on Thanksgiving Day that they are expecting their first child together, a year after getting married. The two posted adorable photos of themselves in their kitchen, sipping on some sparkling apple cider.

"The turkey ain’t the only thing in the oven this year! #grateful #cheers it’s sparkling apple cider from here on out!" the expectant mom wrote on her Instagram.

Joe, on his end, also posted a lengthy message expressing the many things he's thankful for this year. Towards the end of his note, he added, "Thankful for the incredible support of our families friends and tribe. Which is about to get a little bit bigger. Love you all with all our hearts."

The happy news comes just a week after the two celebrated their one-year wedding anniversary. To commemorate the special day, they posted photos from their stunning wedding, along with heartfelt messages to one another.

Joe and Sierra first met while on Survivor: Worlds Apart in 2014. They didn't start dating until after the show, during which Sierra voted Joe off.

During an interview with ET in May 2019, they marveled about one another and how they knew they were meant to be.

"I tell him every day, and I thank the Lord every day, because he literally is the most amazing man that I've ever met," Sierra raved. "His heart is just incredible. I don't know how he deals with me and is so patient and kind. I'm so lucky."

"I couldn't say anything else but great things about her, too," Joe added. "Her heart... we complement each other in a lot of good ways, and she's the yang, I'm the yin, so it's very -- it's a very good balance, so we're a great team. There's no one else I want on my team."

