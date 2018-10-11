He may be Ivar the Boneless, but he's got a crown made of skeletons.

Season 5B of Vikings is almost here, and by the looks of it, things are about to get even more deadly. ET debuts the first look at the show's newest posters, featuring a very regal-looking Ivar (Alex Høgh Andersen).

Ragnar's son appears quite comfortable with his new position of power, as he's crowned with an eerie headpiece made of bird skulls -- by mysterious hands in chains. Ivar stares into the camera with a sinister look peeking through the white and blood-red makeup on his face. The words "Descend into darkness" are displayed over Ivar's head, letting fans know just what they're in for. Check out that poster, and one more, below.

Season 5A concluded with a fatal fight between Ivar and Lagertha (Katheryn Winnick), though judging by the upcoming season's trailer, he's still hungry for blood.

"The war is only just beginning, really," series creator Michael Hirst previously told ET. "The Seer said that the death of Ragnar would bring about peoples and terrors beyond imagining, and that's what happens. And especially if you have someone like Ivar the Boneless in the field, you are going to get some pretty extraordinary action. It's a momentum that's started that won't stop for a long time."

"Each season has gotten stronger, has grown, just in scale, apart from everything else, but also in every other way. Season 5B is full of the most extraordinary twists and turns, and deep, deep emotional storylines, and we'll just ask you to wait until you see episode 15, which will just tear your heart apart and blow your socks off."

Vikings returns Nov. 28 at 9 p.m. ET/PT on History. See more on the show in the video below.

