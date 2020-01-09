'Vikings' Sneak Peek: See Lagertha's Emotional Funeral (Exclusive)

It's time to say our goodbyes.

Wednesday's emotional episode of Vikings saw the heartbreaking death of Lagertha (Katheryn Winnick) -- and now those closest to her are giving her a proper send-off. Only ET has an exclusive sneak peek at next week's episode featuring Lagertha's moving Viking funeral.

"Farewell, Lagertha, queen of Kattegat, mother of Norway," Ubbe (Jordan Patrick Smith) begins as he, Torvi (Georgia First) and Gunnhild (Ragga Ragnars) prepare to send Lagertha to sea. "May the gods love and keep you, and may your reunion with Ragnar be joyful, noisy and filled with love."

"Farewell, Lagertha," Gunnhild echoes. "My shield, my hero. One day we shall meet again in the halls of the Aesir and you will teach me once more how to fight as a woman and how to prevail. Women always prevail. That is what you taught me and that is the truth."

Kattegat gathers to say their goodbyes to Lagertha, but it's Torvi who gets the last word. "I love you. There is really nothing else to say, Lagertha," she says. "I know you will look after my boys, Hali and Guthrum. There will be so much for you to do, but don't forget that Hali is always hungry. I must live in a world without you, but wherever I go, you will go with me and give me courage and hope."

Watch the full scene in the video player above.

Lagertha's death at the hands of Hvitserk (Marco Ilsø) was a devastating end for the character, but as Winnick told ET, it wasn't really goodbye.

"For me, the real goodbye was coming back after my death and seeing the funeral and coming back to really direct. That was my way of giving back to the seven years I was on the show," she shared.

Vikings airs Wednesdays at 10 p.m. ET/PT on History.

GET THE ET NEWSLETTER Email By signing up, you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy

RELATED CONTENT:

'Vikings' Boss on Bjorn's 'Lose-Lose' Decision in Season 6 Premiere: Why Fans Should Pay Attention (Exclusive)

'Vikings': Ivar the Boneless' Fate Is Revealed in Season 6 First Look (Exclusive)

'Vikings' Boss Teases a 'Familiar Face' in Upcoming 'Valhalla' Spinoff (Exclusive)

'Vikings': Find Out Ivar the Boneless' Fate in Season 6 First Look (Exclusive) This video is unavailable because we were unable to load a message from our sponsors.



If you are using ad-blocking software, please disable it and reload the page. Embed Code Restart

Related Gallery