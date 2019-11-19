'Vikings' Spinoff Picked Up by Netflix

The Vikings saga will continue at Netflix.

The streaming service has picked up the Vikings spinoff series, Vikings: Valhalla, they announced on Tuesday. The news comes shortly before Vikings' sixth and final season premieres on History.

The new series will take place 100 years after the original show concludes, and will focus on the adventures of Leif Erikson, Freydis, Harald Harada and William the Conqueror (also a Viking descendant). Vikings creator Michael Hirst will executive produce alongside Jeb Stuard and Morgan O'Sullivan.

"I am beyond excited that we are announcing the continuation of our Vikings saga. I know that the millions of our fans across the globe will be thrilled by the belief being shown in our show by MGM and Netflix," Hirst says in a statement. "Jeb Stuart, a truly wonderful writer, will bring new story-lines and a powerful visceral vision to stories about some of the most famous Vikings known to history."

The series will be produced by MGM Television. "We are thrilled to be partnering with Michael, Morgan, Jeb and Netflix on the next chapter in the incredible Vikings universe. Valhalla has been a labor of love for everyone involved and as we look ahead to the continuation of this great saga, we are excited to know that fans the world over will have the opportunity to continue with the series on its new home at Netflix," says Steve Stark, MGM’s President of Television Production and Development.

"Vikings: Valhalla promises to be everything that fans love about the franchise: heart-pounding, unstoppable action rooted in rich characters and dramatic storytelling that shines the light on family, loyalty and power. We are thrilled to bring the next iteration of the Vikings saga to life with Michael Hirst, Jeb Stuart, Morgan O’Sullivan and MGM Television," adds Channing Dungey, Vice President, Original Series at Netflix.

Reports about the Vikings spinoff surfaced in January, with talks reportedly between Hirst, MGM Television and History. A source tells ET that History has a robust scripted development slate in the pipeline, and feels that Vikings had an incredible run with the network.

Season six of Vikings premieres Wednesday, Dec. 4 on History.

