Vili Fualaau -- whose former wife and middle school teacher, Mary Kay Letourneau, was a convicted child rapist after having sexual relations with him when he was a minor -- has welcomed his third baby, according to People.

The news was announced via a private Instagram post, sharing that his newborn daughter is named Sophia. Fualaau is also a father to two children -- Audrey, 25, and Georgia, 24 -- whom he shared with the late Letourneau.

"Hi Sophia, I'm your big sister! You're so beautiful, I can't wait to watch you grow. I'll be right here by your side no matter what ! I love you 💕," Georgia captioned the photo, according to People.

In 1996, news of Letourneau and Fualaau's inappropriate relationship became infamous. Letourneau, 34 at the time, was Fualaau's sixth-grade teacher when she began having a sexual relationship with him at 12 years old.

Letourneau was arrested in 1997 for second-degree child rape in the state of Washington. She was pregnant with her and Fualaau's first child at the time of her arrest.

In 1998, after a three-month jail stay, being on probation and added to the sex offender registry, authorities once again caught Letourneau and Fualaau together inappropriately and arrested Letourneau for a parole violation.

Later that year, Letourneau gave birth to her and Fualaau's second daughter while behind bars. He fathered both of their children before the age of 15. She was sentenced to the full seven and a half years she had initially avoided through a plea bargain.

When Letourneau was released from prison in 2004, Fualaau was now an adult, age 21, and filed a motion in court, requesting a reversal of the no-contact order against Letourneau.

The couple tied the knot in 2005 at a winery in Washington with 250 guests in attendance. Their daughters served as flower girls during the ceremony.

Letourneau died in July 2020 at 58 years old after battling stage 4 colon cancer for months. She spent the last month in hospice care with Fualaau and their family by her side, her attorney, David Gehrke, told ET at the time.

