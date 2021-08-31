Vin Diesel Can't Fit in the Car With Helen Mirren in 'F9' Bloopers (Exclusive)
'F9' Bloopers Featuring Vin Diesel, Helen Mirren and Charlize Th…
'S.W.A.T.' Season 4 Bloopers: Shemar Moore and the Cast Goof Off…
‘Below Deck Mediterranean’s Malia White Was Hesitant to Return f…
Kathy Griffin Reveals She's Removing Half of Left Lung After Can…
Matt Damon Faces Backlash, Billie Eilish Says She Has ‘Terrible …
'Matilda' Turns 25: Mara Wilson Shares Behind-the-Scenes Secrets…
'Love Is Blind': Jessica Says Amber and Barnett Blocked Her on S…
Anne Hathaway on Why Role in ‘The Princess Diaries’ Was a Dream …
Bazzi on New Music, Overcoming Trauma, and Turning Pain Into Art…
Jenna Dewan on ‘Postpartum Anxiety’ After Giving Birth to Daught…
What Ben Affleck's Luxury Gift to Jennifer Lopez Symbolizes
Olivia Rodrigo Says It’s Been ‘Really Hard’ Watching People ‘Dis…
Mom of Fetty Wap's Late 4-Year-Old Daughter Shuts Down Report Ab…
Backstage With Florida Georgia Line and Famous Friends at Their …
'90 Day Fiancé': Angela Flashes Everyone During Heated Argument …
'Today’ Hosts Reunite Olympic Gold Medalist Suni Lee With Her Fa…
'The Caribbean: A 90 Day Story': Sherlon Says He Doesn't Want to…
Hollywood’s Summer of Romance, Babies, Box Office Hits, Music an…
Ninja and Pokimane Talk ‘Free Guy’ Cameos and Future Acting Gigs…
Have you ever watched a small child try to fit a square block into a round hole, over and over again? This is sort of exactly like that except it's Vin Diesel trying to squeeze himself into a very expensive sports car, with Dame Helen Mirren laughing the whole time.
ET is exclusively debuting the F9 gag reel, which includes Tyrese making Ludacris puns, John Cena firing himself, Charlize Theron breaking a plane and a whole lot more Dame Helen than you might expect. "He's bloody furious," she says in the car with Diesel, completely dropped into character. "And he's quite fast too," she adds, before breaking.
F9 is available digitally on Sept. 7 and arrives on 4K Ultra HD, Blu-ray and DVD on Sept. 21, with the F9 Director's Cut that includes even more sibling rivalry between Dom and Jakob, never-before-seen flashback moments, a cut Cardi B scene and more.
RELATED CONTENT:
Vin Diesel Says Cardi B Will Be in 'F10' (Exclusive)
'F9': On Going to Space and Getting Back to Basics
Inside 'F9's Tribute to Paul Walker