Ellen DeGeneres isn't the only celebrity at the center of some scrutiny for publicly interacting with a Republican president at a football game. On Monday night, actor Vince Vaughn was spotted in a now-viral video chatting with President Donald Trump and First Lady Melania in a private box at the NCAA College Football Championship.

The Wedding Crashers star, 49, appeared to be having a friendly discussion with the president and first lady, before reaching over to shake Trump's hand.

The clip sparked strong responses from people on all sides of the political spectrum.

Here are some of the reactions:

I'm very sorry to have to share this video with you. All of it, every part of it. pic.twitter.com/ELMbDHZbZq — Timothy Burke (@bubbaprog) January 14, 2020

Somehow this is triggering Leftists to epic proportions pic.twitter.com/pPQcHXTZFW — Joey Saladino (@JoeySalads) January 14, 2020

Last I saw & talked to Vince Vaughn was at Nascar. He’s big into racing & was the Grand Marshall at the Daytona 500. Why are all you Leftist Freaks so Upset & Shocked 😱 that Vince would have manners & show respect to @realDonaldTrump our POTUS? #LeftistLosers, absolute idiots 🤦🏼‍♀️ https://t.co/lokjLyxdmC — Kristy Swanson (@KristySwansonXO) January 14, 2020

The right acting like our side cares about what Vince Vaughn thinks is the funniest thing since they acted like we all worship Bill Maher. — The Volatile Mermaid (@OhNoSheTwitnt) January 14, 2020

Wondering if Vince Vaughn would still vigorously shake trump hand Monday night at thr LSU game if trump separated Vince from his wife Kyla, then put his 10 yr old daughter and 7 yr old son in a cage — Mayday Mindy 🌊 (@maydaymindy9) January 14, 2020

I’m not angry about Vince Vaughn, just profoundly disappointed. And I want nothing more to do with him. Once upon a time I found him quite entertaining. Not anymore. pic.twitter.com/vB5pDCFcbA — Stephanie Kennedy (@WordswithSteph) January 14, 2020

The left doesn’t want to cancel Vince Vaughn because they can’t remember who he is. — Molly Jong-Fast (@MollyJongFast) January 14, 2020

#VinceVaughn don’t cave to the triggered childish libs! Be like @TheEllenShow who pushed back on the haters who didn’t like her friendship with GW. — MsLC25 (@MsLc25) January 14, 2020

After DeGeneres defended her nice exchange with President George W. Bush in October, she was called out once again for skipping Dakota Johnson's birthday party. Here's more on that story:

