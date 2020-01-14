Vince Vaughn Shakes President Donald Trump's Hand at a Football Game -- and Twitter Has Some Feelings About It
Ellen DeGeneres isn't the only celebrity at the center of some scrutiny for publicly interacting with a Republican president at a football game. On Monday night, actor Vince Vaughn was spotted in a now-viral video chatting with President Donald Trump and First Lady Melania in a private box at the NCAA College Football Championship.
The Wedding Crashers star, 49, appeared to be having a friendly discussion with the president and first lady, before reaching over to shake Trump's hand.
The clip sparked strong responses from people on all sides of the political spectrum.
Here are some of the reactions:
After DeGeneres defended her nice exchange with President George W. Bush in October, she was called out once again for skipping Dakota Johnson's birthday party. Here's more on that story:
