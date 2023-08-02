Vinny Guadagnino is reacting to Gabby Windey's big relationship news. ET's Rachel Smith spoke to the Jersey Shore: Family Vacation star at the show's premiere in New York City on Wednesday, the same day that Gabby revealed on live TV that she's now dating a woman.

"I saw that today," Vinny told ET of Gabby's reveal. "I'm happy for her. She's a great person and a great human being."

Vinny and Gabby became friends when they competed on season 31 of Dancing With the Stars last year. During that time, Gabby split from her fiancé, Erich Schwer, and thus began the romance speculation between the pair. In January, Vinny even told ET that he'd take the former Bachelorette star on a date.

"She was engaged the whole time that we were on Dancing With the Stars, so the rumor mill happened at the very end when we left a comment to each other. A comment! An emoji!" Vinny said. "And then I did the tour with her as well."

"You were on the road together," Vinny's co-star, Pauly D, noted of the pair's time touring the country with the show.

"I mean, there were just..." Vinny responded, before trailing off and instead stating, "I'm happy for her, and I'm glad that she seems happy too."

Indeed, Gabby did seem happy as she announced her relationship with comedian and TV writer Robby Hoffman during a Wednesday appearance on The View.

"I always just want to live my truth, and my story," she said. "And so I have been seeing someone for a couple months, and I've been keeping it a little more private because it is a bigger story and a bigger conversation because I'm dating a girl!"

Gabby also shared a slideshow on Instagram showing her with Hoffman, which she captioned, "Told you I’m a girls girl!!"

As for Vinny's relationship status, Pauly D said his pal is "doing his thing" and "happy single." When it comes to what type of person Vinny is looking for, Pauly D joked that "it's all over the place!"

"Just when you think you've got it pegged and you know his type, he hits you with a curveball," Pauly D said before Vinny shared some of his preferences with ET.

"I like someone who's a little bit of everything. When I go to a restaurant I get an appetizer sampler," he joked. "I want you to be a little sporty, a little bit girly, but you can roast me, smart, just a little bit of everything. I think I'm a little bit of everything too."

"He's a handful," Pauly D quipped, to which Vinny jokingly responded, "When you're this almost perfect it's hard to find somebody."

Jersey Shore: Family Vacation returns Aug. 3 on MTV.

