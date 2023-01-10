Viola Davis Looks Regal in Rain-Soaked Gown at 2023 Golden Globes

Viola Davis' wardrobe woes didn't damper her Golden Globes! The actress stepped out on Tuesday for the 80th annual awards show, and stunned in a royal blue gown.

The headline-making floods in California meant Tuesday's Los Angeles ceremony was a rainy one, and the bottom of Davis' floor-length Jason Wu dress was soaked as a result.

The Woman King actress didn't let that ruin her night, though, flashing her famous smile as she posed on the red carpet.

Jon Kopaloff/Getty Images

Gilbert Flores/Variety via Getty Images

Before Davis headed to the ceremony, her stylist, Elizabeth Stewart, shared pics of the actress' totally dry look on Instagram.

"@violadavis in custom @jasonwu and @chopard on her way to the @goldenglobes!" Stewart wrote. "Brilliant hair and makeup by @jamikawilson and @sergiowastaken @solebliss shoes @jordan_grossman @r_wass @kurtgeiger bag!"

It's a big night for the actress, who is nominated for Best Actress in a Motion Picture - Drama for her work in The Woman King. When Davis' nomination was announced, she reacted on Instagram, writing simply, "Honored."

The 2023 Golden Globes airs live on Tuesday, Jan. 10 at 8 p.m. ET/5 p.m. PT on NBC and Peacock. Stay tuned to ETonline.com for complete Golden Globes coverage, including this year's winners.

RELATED CONTENT:

Viola Davis Reacts to Being One Win Away From EGOT Status (Exclusive) This video is unavailable because we were unable to load a message from our sponsors.



If you are using ad-blocking software, please disable it and reload the page.

Viola Davis Talks Filming in South Africa, Seeing Her Dreams Come True

Viola Davis on Getting One Step Closer to an EGOT With Her GRAMMY Nom

Behind the Scenes of 'The Woman King' With Viola Davis and John Boyega

Related Gallery