Arguably the most important election of our generation so far is upon us. As we continue to grapple with the global coronavirus pandemic and systemic racial injustice, among many other issues, Nov. 3 is a crucial date for us to fulfill our civic duty of voting.

A few weeks ago at the Democratic National Convention, Michelle Obama gave her speech with a gold chain necklace that read, V-O-T-E in letter charms. Earlier this week, Dr. Jill Biden, after voting in the Delaware primary at the state capitol building, stepped out in a pair of fall boots with VOTE on them. These are just a few examples of voluminous voting merchandise available to shop and proudly wear prior to the 2020 election.

If you want to show your pride as a voter, spread awareness and encourage family, friends and your community to vote this year, consider this option: wearing statement-making vote clothing and accessories. Some of our favorite brands have teamed up with voting outreach organizations like When We All Vote, Rock the Vote, Headcount.org and I Am a Voter on special pieces.

Joe and Jill Biden leaving the state building in Wilmington, Delaware after voting in the Delaware primaries. Getty Images

So for election 2020, cast your vote and wear it well by selecting items below. Be sure to check our 2020 voting guide on what you need to know about registering, important dates, mail-in ballots and more.

Shop ET Style's top picks of vote merch ahead, from Michelle Obama's vote necklace to Jill Biden's VOTE boots to an embroidered vote shirt by Lingua Franca.

Vote Necklace ByChari ByChari Vote Necklace ByChari Michelle Obama recently rocked this Vote Necklace from jewelry brand ByChari during her speech at the virtual Democratic National Convention. The necklace, which quickly went viral, is available in 14k yellow, rose or white gold in three different chain lengths (16", 18" or 20") and letter options (small, large or diamond). Starting $295 at ByChari

The 5050 Vote Boot Stuart Weitzman Stuart Weitzman The 5050 Vote Boot Stuart Weitzman After just voting in the Delaware’s primaries, Jill and Joe Biden walked out of their polling place and Jill Biden was seen wearing a pair of “Vote” boots. With a little research, we found out that this was not a custom pair of boots but Stuart Weitzman's The 5050 Vote Boot. $695 at Stuart Weitzman

Vote Tee Rebecca Minkoff Rebecca Minkoff Vote Tee Rebecca Minkoff Rebecca Minkoff partnered with Vote Run Lead to make this tee. For every Limited Edition T-shirt sold, Rebecca Minkoff will make a donation to Vote Run Lead, a non-profit organization that empowers and trains Women to run for office. Connect with Vote Run Lead @VoteRunLead, www.voterunlead.org $40 at Rebecca Minkoff

Custom Tommy Beaded Bag Staud Staud Custom Tommy Beaded Bag Staud This limited edition Staud Tommy Bag is available to get the word VOTE monogrammed on it. $350 at Staud

Vote Enamel Pin Headcount Headcount Vote Enamel Pin Headcount HeadCount is a non-partisan organization that uses the power of music to register voters and promote participation in democracy. Their goal is to reach young people and music fans where they already are -- at concerts and online -- to inform and empower. You can register to vote on Headcount here and check your voter registration here. One hundred percent of proceeds for the Vote Enamel Pin directly supports non-partisan voter registration activity. $10 at Headcount

Vote Face Mask Rock the Vote Rock the Vote Vote Face Mask Rock the Vote Help slow the spread of COVID-19 and encourage voting by wearing this vote mask from Rock the Vote, the nonpartisan nonprofit that combines pop culture, music, art and technology to increase engagement of young people in politics. $10 at Bonfire

Vote Cashmere Intarsia Sweater Michael Kors Michael Kors Vote Cashmere Intarsia Sweater Michael Kors 100% of the proceeds for this Michael Kors Vote Cashmere Intarsia Sweater goes to the support of Michael Kors’ YOUR VOICE MATTERS campaign. Michael Kors will donate 100% of the profits from the sale of each sweater to the NAACP Legal Defense and Educational Fund, Inc. (LDF), America’s premier legal organization fighting for racial justice. $850 at Michael Kors

I Am a Voter T-Shirt I Am a Voter I Am a Voter I Am a Voter T-Shirt I Am a Voter Shop this classic tee, featuring the public awareness campaign's slogan to encourage civic engagement. You can sign up on the I Am a Voter website to receive important updates about the upcoming election. $25 at I Am a Voter

Vote Woven Bracelet Ubuntu Life Ubuntu Life Vote Woven Bracelet Ubuntu Life This stylish woven bracelet, handmade in Kenya with glass beads and nylon cord, encourages voting wherever you are in the world. Ubuntu Life is a lifestyle brand that provides mothers of children with special needs with full-time employment in Kenya. $16 at Ubuntu Life

CV x When We All Vote Canvas Tote Clare V. Clare V. CV x When We All Vote Canvas Tote Clare V. Clare V. has teamed up with When We All Vote, a non-profit organization that works to increase voter participation (co-chairs include Michelle Obama, Tom Hanks and Janelle Monae), on this canvas tote that says, "I Vote, You Vote, She Votes, We Vote, They Vote" in French. Ten percent of the purchase price will benefit When We All Vote. $25 at Clare V.

Vote Face Mask Rocks Off Threads Rocks Off Threads Vote Face Mask Rocks Off Threads This VOTE face mask will remind everyone how important it is to get out there and vote. This stylish cloth face mask will serve as a reminder to all people you see and come in contact with to get out and use their right as an American to get out and vote. $23 at Threadless

Levi's x Vote Hoodie Sweatshirt Levi's Levi's Levi's x Vote Hoodie Sweatshirt Levi's Levi's is teaming up with Rock the Vote to register as many voters as possible for the fall election. The Levi's x Vote Hoodie Sweatshirt is part of this collaboration. Use your voice. Vote about it. Wear it proud. $74.50 at Levi's

Vote T-Shirt Tory Burch Tory Burch Vote T-Shirt Tory Burch The limited-edition Tory Burch Vote T-Shirt was created to urge all Americans to participate in our democracy and vote in November. Help spread the #ownyourvote message — registering and voting has never been more important than it is now.100% of net proceeds will benefit I am a voter., a nonpartisan initiative that aims to increase voter participation nationwide. $68 at Tory Burch

I Vote Necklace BaubleBar BaubleBar I Vote Necklace BaubleBar Ten percent of all proceeds from this cute "Watch Out I Vote" necklace will be donated to I am a voter. $42 at BaubleBar

When We All Vote x Brother Vellies Convassing Sneakers Brother Vellies Brother Vellies When We All Vote x Brother Vellies Convassing Sneakers Brother Vellies Brother Vellies has collaborated with When We All Vote and Keds on a lace-up sneaker that features a handwritten message from the fashion label's creative director, Aurora James. One hundred percent of the purchase price will be donated to the organization. Pair with the coordinating Vote socks. $95 at Brother Vellies

Votes for Women T-Shirt Phenomenal Woman Phenomenal Woman Votes for Women T-Shirt Phenomenal Woman Phenomenal Woman and Jane Walker by Johnnie Walker partnered up to celebrate Equality Day (Aug. 26) -- the 100th anniversary of women's suffrage -- with this special-edition Votes for Women T-shirt. Purchase of this tee will support Monumental Women's mission in increasing awareness of women's history and their unveiling of the Women’s Rights Pioneers Monument -- the first statue of real women in Central Park, featuring Elizabeth Cady Stanton, Sojourner Truth and Susan B. Anthony. $35 at Phenomenal Woman

Speak Out Face Mask Quay x Lizzo Quay Speak Out Face Mask Quay x Lizzo 100% of the proceeds from this Quay x Lizzo Speak Out Face Mask will go to the NAACP Legal Defense and Education Fund and Election Protection (a project of Lawyers' Committee). $10 at Quay

Vote Mantra Bracelet Maison Irem ShopBop Vote Mantra Bracelet Maison Irem This Maison Irem Vote Mantra Bracelet is a friendship bracelet with a message: VOTE! $35 at ShopBop

Custom Blank Fleece Hoodie Levi's Levi's Custom Blank Fleece Hoodie Levi's Be proud to take action in this customized Levi's hoodie. Watch the denim brand's PSA directed by Oge Egbuonu and set to Jazmine Williams’ spoken word poem -- featuring stars like Hailey Bieber, Jaden Smith and Miguel -- on the importance of casting your vote. $70 at Levi's

Vote Graphic Unisex Tee Madewell Madewell Vote Graphic Unisex Tee Madewell Madewell will donate 100% of the purchase price of this graphic tee to the American Civil Liberties Union (ACLU) through Nov. 3. Combined with donations from sales of the Vote collection, the brand is donating a minimum of $750,000 to the ACLU, which works to defend and preserve individual rights and liberties -- including the right to vote. $39.50 at Madewell

"Vote" Piqué Cotton Button Down Long Sleeve Lingua Franca Lingua Franca "Vote" Piqué Cotton Button Down Long Sleeve Lingua Franca Order this chic Lingua Franca cotton shirt, boasting hand embroideries of "Vote" and "2020." It's available in blush, white, black and navy. $185 at Lingua Franca

Election Day is Nov. 3, 2020 -- head to headcount.org to register to vote and to get all the latest information.

