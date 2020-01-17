Walter Mercado Documentary 'Mucho Mucho Amor' Coming to Netflix

The documentary about the late Walter Mercado's life is headed to Netflix.

Directed by Cristina Costantini and Kareem Tabsch, the film, titled Mucho Mucho Amor, will go deep into the iconic astrologer's life and legacy. Lin-Manuel Miranda, Eugenio Derbez and Univision talent Raul De Molina make guest appearances as they remember the Latin icon and all that he offered to his faithful viewers and followers.

"Every day for decades, Walter Mercado -- the iconic, gender non-conforming astrologer -- mesmerized 120 million Latinx viewers with his extravagance and positivity. Then he vanished from the public eye," the film's logline reads.

Mucho Mucho Amor will first have its world premiere in the U.S. Documentary Competition at the Sundance Film Festival on Jan. 24, before making its way to Netflix this summer.

The beloved astrologer died on Nov. 2 at the Auxilio Mutuo Hospital in San Juan. He was 87. Mercado fans know that after sharing the week's horoscopes, he would end his segments with the same inspirational message.

"Que Dios los bendiga a todos hoy mañana y siempre y que reciban de mi paz, mucha paz y sobre todo mucho, mucho, mucho amor," which translates: "God bless you all, today, tomorrow and always, and I hope you receive from me peace, a lot of peace. But above all, much, much, much love."

Born on March 9, 1932, Mercado was a Pisces and known as an actor, dancer, writer and TV personality throughout his career. He starred on Puerto Rican telenovelas Un adiós en el recuerdo (A Farewell to the Memory) and Larga distancia (Long Distance), and in 1970, he started his regular astrology segment on Puerto Rico's variety show, El Show de las 12. His star continued to grow, and for decades, his astrology prediction shows aired in Puerto Rico, Latin America and the United States.

His appeal went far beyond astrology. Mercado became a symbol of love and acceptance. A sort of life coach, a constant voice, who made fans believe they could reach the stars.

