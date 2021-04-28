It looks like musical talent runs in the family. Alicia Keys took to Instagram Tuesday to show off her 10-year-old son, Egypt's, skills on the piano. The proud mom accompanied her son for a duet of Eurythmics' "Sweet Dreams (Are Made of This)" that is truly music magic. In the video, Egypt sings the '80s pop track and plays along on the piano while Keys jumps in for background vocals.

"Egypt On The Keys💥💥💥. I love being a part of his practice and I love being his background singer! He is making magic 🥰😘," Keys gushed in the caption she wrote alongside the video.

The pair celebrated their successful duet with a fist bump.

This isn't the first time Keys has proudly displayed her son's musical talents. Back in June 2020, Keys shared a video of a song Egypt had written and performed in honor of Juneteenth.

"Happy Juneteenth From Egypt. Sending big love and HAPPY JUNETEENTH!!!!! ☀️☀️☀️👑👑👑✨✨✨ 🎉 🎉 🎉 🖤🖤🖤⁣

Celebrating freedom!!! Egy wrote a lil song for us!! 😍😍😍 ," the singer-songwriter revealed. "⁣We still have so much more to fight for! Keep going! Keep dreaming! Keep believing! Keep growing! Keep knowing our greatness and our collective power!!! ⁣ Love and blessings!! See you in a few!!"

Egypt has musical genius in his DNA. In addition to his mom's GRAMMY-winning piano-playing and singing career, his dad, Swizz Beatz, is a major producer behind some of today's biggest hits, like Beyonce's "Ring the Alarm" and Kanye West's "Ultralight Beam."

