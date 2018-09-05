Hands down, the biggest scene stealer of Incredibles 2 is the adorable -- and quite frankly, lethal -- baby Jack-Jack, whose many, many powers provide plenty of laughs throughout the superhero family's romp. Now, you can watch Jack-Jack's backyard smackdown with a mischievous raccoon -- complete with laser eyes and fireballs -- over and over again in this exclusive home entertainment announcement.

Not only that, Incredibles 2 will come with a bonus mini-movie featuring another fan-favorite character, the incomparable Auntie Edna: "When Bob Parr visits super-suit designer Edna Mode looking for help with his high-energy toddler Jack-Jack, Edna pulls an all-nighter designing a suit to harness the baby's seemingly limitless powers."

Then there are deleted scenes and a behind-the-scenes look at the Pixar process, a partially illustrated documentary, "The Coolest Guy in Show Business" reflecting on the life of Samuel L. Jackson, and, of course, the sweet short, Bao. Incredibles 2 is available digitally on Oct. 23 and arrives on Blu-ray and DVD on Nov. 6.

Walt Disney Studios

RELATED CONTENT:

'Incredibles 2' Review: Disney and Pixar's Superhero Sequel Soars

'Dumbo' Comes to Life in First Magical Teaser Trailer for Tim Burton's Live-Action Movie

Fall Movie Preview 2018: Wizards, Superheroes & Shirtless Chris Hemsworth