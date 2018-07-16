Watch Chrissy Teigen and John Legend Lovingly Spoof 'Below Deck'

Chrissy Teigen and John Legend just can't get enough of Below Deck.

The hilarious couple showed off what Teigen calls "by far the dumbest thing we have ever done" in a hilarious spoof video of the Bravo reality series. In the clip, Legend sings along to The Love Boat theme song while he, Teigen and their pals act out their dream Below Deck roles.

Teigen, of course, calls the shots as the "Chief Stew," while Legend declares himself the ship's captain.

"No, you're the bosun! God," his wife corrects in a quick Twitter video.

But in the end, it looks like Legend was able to score the captain gig. See the full "Below Deck: Malibu" spoof below.

BELOW DECK :: MALIBU pic.twitter.com/jgs49KIL8H — christine teigen (@chrissyteigen) July 16, 2018

we are such losers pic.twitter.com/liNRIpPnBr — christine teigen (@chrissyteigen) July 16, 2018

John and I are pretending to be on “below deck” aka one of the best shows on television pic.twitter.com/KAOr206YS5 — christine teigen (@chrissyteigen) July 15, 2018

This is hardly the first time Legend and Teigen have shown off their affinity for Bravo programming. See what happened when Teigen hilariously fangirled over Vanderpump Rules star DJ James Kennedy on Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen below.

