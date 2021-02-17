Watch Courteney Cox Do a Piano Cover of 'Friends' Theme Song

Courteney Cox always knows how to bring the Friends nostalgia.

Cox posted a video of her doing a piano cover of the Friends theme song, 'I'll Be There for You.' Cox played The Rembrandts track while musician Joel Taylor strummed along on the guitar. A lyrical track of the theme song played on in the background.

"How’d I do? #friends #pianocover 🎥 @jadeehlers 🎸 @thisisjoeltaylor Let me know what I should learn next below 👇," she wrote alongside the video.

Luckily, we've been able to count on Cox to lift our spirits with some Friends throwbacks while we're all stuck at home. In November, Cox reenacted a scene from a classic Thanksgiving episode of Friends where she dances with a turkey on her head.

“I’m feeling so thankful,” Cox began her Instagram video before adding that if she sees one more GIF of herself “with a turkey on my head dancing like a f**king fool, I’m just gonna snap.”

To the delight of Friends fans, Cox then recreated the scene. "So anyhow, since I’m the symbol of Thanksgiving, here you go, hope it makes you happy," she said before going into the turkey dance.

Cox has been doing quite a few piano covers while in lockdown. She covered Olivia Rodrigo's song, 'Drivers License,' and even had her dogs jamming along. The video got Rodrigo's attention, with the singer saying Cox "slayed" the cover of her hit song.

Cox's Instagram videos are only getting fans more excited for the NBC sitcom's upcoming reunion on HBO Max. Matthew Perry tweeted in November that the highly anticipated special would be airing in March 2021 but that has yet to be officially confirmed.

