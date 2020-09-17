Brad and Jen together again! After experiencing some delays, the Fast Times at Ridgemont High virtual, star-studded table read is finally back on and set to take place on Thursday. The celeb-packed cast, which includes amicable exes Jennifer Aniston and Brad Pitt, are all smiles in the first trailer for the event.

"It's so nice to see all these friends here!" Pitt exclaims in the trailer, as the A-listers wave and offer greetings to each other.

With Chrissy Teigen standing over his shoulder, John Legend takes over the niceties next, telling his wife about all of the celebs who are participating in the table read.

"What the f**k?! Hi everybody," Teigen hilariously exclaims, before backing out of the room.

The event, which is officially titled Dane Cook PresentsFeelin' A-Live, was initially delayed due to technical difficulties. It will feature mega stars including Aniston, Pitt, Legend, Julia Roberts, Matthew McConaughey, Sean Penn, Morgan Freeman, Jimmy Kimmel, Ray Liotta, Shia LaBeouf, and Henry Golding. The twist is that even with some of the 1982 film's original stars present, no one knows which iconic role will go to which A-lister.

The hour-long event will highlight beloved scenes from the cult classic film, and will serve as a fundraiser supporting CORE (Community Organized Relief Effort), a humanitarian organization co-founded by Penn, and Reform Alliance in the fight against COVID-19. The streams will feature a "donate" button onscreen, or you can give by texting CORE to 707070.

"It started with Jennifer Aniston, I think she was one of the first people that I talked to," Cook told ET of the event last month. "She was like, 'When and where?' And I said, 'No idea, but I'm working on it.'"

The Fast Times at Ridgemont High virtual table read will take place Thursday Sept. 17 at 9 p.m. ET on CORE's official Facebook and TikTok pages, as well as LiveXLive.

