Hey, all you cool cats and kittens! Here's something you didn't know you needed to see. On Tuesday's The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, the 45-year-old host took on his most ambitious impression yet.

While talking about the news that Nicolas Cage had been cast as Tiger King star Joe Exotic in a new scripted series, Fallon added, "We are so excited about it too only because we got a sneak peek of Tiger King starring Nicolas Cage and well, what am I supposed to do but share it with you guys?"

The late-night show then cut to Fallon pretending to be Cage portraying incarcerated zoo keeper Joe Exotic.

"The tiger is a fascinating creature with the essence and soul of a caveman in the wild. Did that make any sense at all?" he asks while rocking a blonde wig, trucker hat, and an animal-print blouse.

"I married two men at once! Not only am I the Tiger King, but I'm also the King of Husbands!" Fallon shouts, imitating Cage's tendency to dramatically alter his pitch.

He even sang a new song about tigers, like Joe Exotic's internet-famous country music.

Cage is set to play Tiger King star Joe Exotic in a new scripted series from Imagine Television Studios and CBS Television Studios, ET previously confirmed. American Vandal showrunner Dan Lagana will serve as writer, showrunner, and executive producer on the eight-episode series, which is based on the Texas Monthly article “Joe Exotic: A Dark Journey Into the World of a Man Gone Wild,” by Leif Reigstad.

