ET turned the mic over to John Legend's 8-year-old daughter, Luna, on the red carpet at The Voice's season 25 finale on Monday -- and she had some questions!

ET's Cassie DiLaura welcomed Luna and her younger brother, 6-year-old Miles, into their dad's interview, and while Miles was "too shy" to ask any questions, Luna was happy to take charge.

"Why do you think that Team Legend is gonna win?" she asked her dad.

"Because we have some amazing singers," he answered, noting that Luna's favorite performance to watch this season was by Team Legend singer Nathan Chester.

Next question? "How are you celebrating after the finale? Is there a party at your house?"

"We're gonna celebrate here at the studio with all of the producers and everybody and the crew that made the show happen," her dad answered. "We're gonna bring lots of my wine, LVE, we're bringing donuts, and we're gonna have a nice celebration here."

Following her questions, Luna said she liked being an interviewer. But when asked if she'd like a full-time job at ET, Luna was hilariously blunt. "Nope," she answered.

Luna and Miles might be interested in coaching on The Voice, however. In a cute Instagram pic shared by Legend, the duo posed in Dan + Shay's double spinning chair.

"They're back for #TheVoiceFinale performances and they're coming for your double chair @danandshay!" he captioned the pic.

Luna isn't the only member of the Legend family who is a fan of Nathan. During the first part of the finale on Monday, Legend delivered on a promise he made the soulful singer, presenting him with a homemade salted caramel cheesecake from wife Chrissy Teigen.

"We tasted it to make sure that you're gonna love it," he teased, noting that the cake had a slice cut out of it. "You're gonna love it."

"Promises made, promises kept," the EGOT winner declared.

John Legend and Chrissy Teigen celebrated son Miles' sixth birthday at Monster Jam at SoFi Stadium on May 18, 2024. - Jon Kopaloff/Getty Images for Feld Entertainment

It was announced last week that Legend won't be coming back for season 26 of The Voice. But have no fear, he'll be plenty busy before returning to the singing competition in the future.

"We've always got so many things going on. I'll be doing a lot of shows this summer and traveling overseas this summer," he shared with ET. "I'll be back… If only I were actually going to take a break!"

The Voice season 25 winner will be revealed on Tuesday's live results show at 8 p.m. PT/ET on NBC.