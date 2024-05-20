John Legend keeps his promises -- especially when it comes to wife Chrissy Teigen and her baking skills!

All the way back in The Voice's season 25 Blind Auditions, John offered up a sweet treat to hopeful singer Nathan Chester -- in order to try and win him over to join Team Legend.

When asked to tell the coaches something about himself, Nathan shared that he and his wife perform together on cruise ships -- as well as the hilarious fact that he really loves cheesecake.

"My wife makes a mean cheesecake," John said, offering up some incentive. "You can just come to the house and have cheesecake -- homemade cheesecake!"

John Legend poses with his season 25 finalists: Nathan Chester and Bryan Olesen. - Trae Patton/NBC via Getty Images

Now, Nathan is in the Top 5, competing in the season 25 finale. So, host Carson Daly had to ask: did John ever deliver?

"Our journey's not over yet," John hinted, before revealing a homemade salted caramel cheesecake.

"We tasted it to make sure that you're gonna love it," he teased, noting that the cake had a slice cut out of it. "You're gonna love it."

"Promises made, promises kept," the EGOT winner declared.

It was announced last week that John won't be coming back for season 26 of The Voice. But have no fear, he'll be plenty busy before returning to the singing competition in the future.

"We've always got so many things going on. I'll be doing a lot of shows this summer and traveling overseas this summer," he shared with ET. "I'll be back… If only I were actually going to take a break!"

The Voice season 25 winner will be revealed on Tuesday's live results show at 8 p.m. PT/ET on NBC.

RELATED CONTENT: