John Legend had a rough start to the Blind Auditions on season 25 of The Voice -- so he's not above resorting to bribery!

Nathan Chester took the stage on Tuesday with a powerful performance of Al Green's "Take Me to the River," earning chair turns from both John and first-time coaches Dan + Shay.

"I'm always waiting for someone to inspire me, excite me, and Nathan, when I heard you singing, I turned very quickly, because I was like, this man's got it!" John praised.

When asked to tell the coaches something about himself, Nathan shared and he and his wife perform together on cruise ships -- as well as the hilarious fact that he really loves cheesecake.

"A man after my own heart," Reba McEntire replied.

Here, John saw his opportunity. When Shay tried to win Nathan over by expressing his mutual love for cheesecake, John did him one better.

"My wife makes a mean cheesecake," he said of his wife of 10 years, Chrissy Teigen. "You can just come to the house and have cheesecake -- homemade cheesecake!"

Whether it was the offer of Chrissy's homemade dessert, or just the chance to work with John, Nathan was swayed, ultimately choosing to join Team Legend!

ET caught up with the season 25 coaches ahead of the premiere, where they shared what it's been like to welcome The Voice's first-ever coaching duo to the competition.

"They give great notes. They're really good," Reba praised. "They're knowledgeable about the business but they also have a lot of heart and that's what they're going for."

Dan + Shay say they've been fans of the show for years -- they served as mentor for Blake Shelton's team back in season 20 and even stepped in to guest coach Niall Horan's team last season -- but getting to serve as full-time coaches for the first time has been a whole new experience.

"It's changed everything for us," Shay admitted. "I just really enjoy the process of getting to work with these artists, and you really, you get attached. It becomes heartbreaking when you have to let people go. But it's been an amazing experience."

Chance makes his return this season for the first time since his season 23 Voice debut, where he joined Blake, Niall and Kelly Clarkson. He told ET it's especially exciting to be back with a whole new roster of coaching talent.

"I've always just admired John and he's helped me in so many different ways," he reflected. "To be working with him and then to be around Reba, and Dan + Shay, and with this amazing crew... I do miss Blake, but it's just cool to be back in the building."

Despite the good vibes, however, the coaches are still plenty competitive. With Niall stepping away this season after winning back-to-back titles, the Voice trophy is up for grabs -- and there's a better-than-average chance it could go to a first-time champion, as only John has won the competition before.

"It's getting heated out there for sure," Shay revealed.

"That's why we're here," Reba agreed.

The Voice airs Mondays and Tuesdays at 8 p.m. PT/ET on NBC.

RELATED CONTENT: