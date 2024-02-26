Dan + Shay are the first coaching duo in the history of The Voice -- so it makes sense that they would land season 25's first singing pair!

The country stars and first-time coaches wasted no time picking up team members during Monday's season premiere, but it was fitting that their first team members were a duo. And not just a duo -- identical twin brothers!

Justin and Jeremy Garcia, 17, wowed the coaches with their harmonized performance of One Direction's "Story of My Life," also earning chair turns from Chance the Rapper and Reba McEntire. But it was Dan + Shay who immediately shared a connection with the pair.

"From the first time I heard you harmonizing and realized it was two people, I was like, we gotta turn," Shay told the brothers.

"We got just the chair for you and everything!" Dan agreed.

While Reba and Chance both spoke to their experience harmonizing with family members, Dan + Shay had the clear edge and were thrilled to land Justin and Jeremy as their first team members of the season.

"We got our first artists ever! I'm feeling good," Shay marveled. "Those guys are awesome. I love the tone of their voices and I love the passion."

ET caught up with the season 25 coaches ahead of the premiere, where they shared what it's been like to welcome The Voice's first-ever coaching duo to the competition.

"They give great notes. They're really good," Reba praised. "They're knowledgeable about the business but they also have a lot of heart and that's what they're going for."

Dan + Shay say they've been fans of the show for years -- they served as mentor for Blake Shelton's team back in season 20 and even stepped in to guest coach Niall Horan's team last season -- but getting to serve as full-time coaches for the first time has been a whole new experience.

"It's changed everything for us," Shay admitted. "I just really enjoy the process of getting to work with these artists, and you really, you get attached. It becomes heartbreaking when you have to let people go. But it's been an amazing experience."

Chance makes his return this season for the first time since his season 23 Voice debut, where he joined Blake, Niall and Kelly Clarkson. He told ET it's especially exciting to be back with a whole new roster of coaching talent.

"I've always just admired John and he's helped me in so many different ways," he reflected. "To be working with him and then to be around Reba, and Dan + Shay, and with this amazing crew... I do miss Blake, but it's just cool to be back in the building."

Despite the good vibes, however, the coaches are still plenty competitive. With Niall stepping away this season after winning back-to-back titles, the Voice trophy is up for grabs -- and there's a better-than-average chance it could go to a first-time champion, as only John has won the competition before.

"It's getting heated out there for sure," Shay revealed.

"That's why we're here," Reba agreed.

The Voice airs Mondays and Tuesdays at 8 p.m. PT/ET on NBC.

