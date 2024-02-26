The Voice is back for season 25 and there's plenty of talented performers ready to take the stage!

The NBC singing competition returned on Monday night, as coaches Reba McEntire, John Legend and Chance the Rapper welcomed country duo Dan + Shay for the upcoming season -- in the show's first-ever double chair!

The show released a sneak peek at the first four-chair turn of the season on Monday -- or is it now a five-chair turn? -- as all-girl trio OK3 wowed the coaches with their pitch-perfect harmonies on a cover of Meghan Trainor's "Made You Look."

As the trio introduce themselves -- Kenna, Sierra, and Courtney -- and reveal their name is because they hail from Oklahoma, Reba celebrates the shout out to her home state, seeing an advantage.

"Don't look over there too much," John teases, trying to win the girls over with his past creating a cappella arrangements. "It's about us right now."

"My heart is racing right now," Shay praises. "That was my favorite performance that we've seen so far."

From there, the coaches pull out all the stops to try and win the group over -- from GRAMMYs to chicken tenders. Watch the full audition below -- and tune in Monday night to see who OK3 chooses!

ET caught up with the season 25 coaches ahead of the premiere, where they shared what it's been like to welcome The Voice's first-ever coaching duo to the competition.

"They give great notes. They're really good," Reba praised. "They're knowledgeable about the business but they also have a lot of heart and that's what they're going for."

Dan + Shay say they've been fans of the show for years -- they served as mentor for Blake Shelton's team back in season 20 and even stepped in to guest coach Niall Horan's team last season -- but getting to serve as full-time coaches for the first time has been a whole new experience.

"It's changed everything for us," Shay admitted. "I just really enjoy the process of getting to work with these artists, and you really, you get attached. It becomes heartbreaking when you have to let people go. But it's been an amazing experience."

Chance makes his return this season for the first time since his season 23 Voice debut, where he joined Blake, Niall and Kelly Clarkson. He told ET it's especially exciting to be back with a whole new roster of coaching talent.

"I've always just admired John and he's helped me in so many different ways," he reflected. "To be working with him and then to be around Reba, and Dan + Shay, and with this amazing crew... I do miss Blake, but it's just cool to be back in the building."

Despite the good vibes, however, the coaches are still plenty competitive. With Niall stepping away this season after winning back-to-back titles, the Voice trophy is up for grabs -- and there's a better-than-average chance it could go to a first-time champion, as only John has won the competition before.

"It's getting heated out there for sure," Shay revealed.

"That's why we're here," Reba agreed.

The Voice airs Mondays and Tuesdays at 8 p.m. PT/ET on NBC.

