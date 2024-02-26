'The Voice': Chance the Rapper Out-Sings John Legend on His Own Song!

John Legend had a tough go on the season 25 premiere of The Voice on Monday night!

The season's longest-tenured coach struggled with winning over singers to his team -- even after pulling out some of his tried and true tricks!

John and Chance the Rapper turned their chairs at virtually the same time for talented singer Nadège, who impressed them with her rendition of "Get You" by Daniel Caesar, featuring Kali Uchis. After they both praised her rich tone and soulful style, John asked Nadège about her musical influences.

"It's so funny, the first time I ever sang in front of an audience, I sang your song, 'Ordinary People,'" she revealed. "So you are part of my musical background."

Chance was ready to throw in the towel, especially after John joined Nadège on stage to sing a bit of his breakout 2004 single. However, the rapper didn't give up, taking the stage himself to also sing a duet of "Ordinary People!"

"I don't know what just happened," Chance laughed as he returned to his seat.

"I thought there was no hope -- but now I feel like Chance might have a chance!" marveled Shay of newbie coaching duo Dan + Shay.

When Nadège pulled a shocker and picked Chance, the rapper couldn't believe it -- taking a victory lap up to the stage and celebrating with his newest team member.

"Chance's gambit worked!" John said in disbelief. "He very adeptly stole my trick, used it against me -- well played, Chance."

"I feel like I just won The Voice!" Chance exclaimed. "That was probably one of my greatest victories. It goes like, having two beautiful children, GRAMMYs... beating John Legend at a John Legend contest? It's really high up there."

ET caught up with the season 25 coaches ahead of the premiere, where they shared what it's been like to welcome The Voice's first-ever coaching duo to the competition.

"They give great notes. They're really good," Reba McEntire praised. "They're knowledgeable about the business but they also have a lot of heart and that's what they're going for."

Dan + Shay say they've been fans of the show for years -- they served as mentor for Blake Shelton's team back in season 20 and even stepped in to guest coach Niall Horan's team last season -- but getting to serve as full-time coaches for the first time has been a whole new experience.

"It's changed everything for us," Shay admitted. "I just really enjoy the process of getting to work with these artists, and you really, you get attached. It becomes heartbreaking when you have to let people go. But it's been an amazing experience."

Chance makes his return this season for the first time since his season 23 Voice debut, where he joined Blake, Niall and Kelly Clarkson. He told ET it's especially exciting to be back with a whole new roster of coaching talent.

"I've always just admired John and he's helped me in so many different ways," he reflected. "To be working with him and then to be around Reba, and Dan + Shay, and with this amazing crew... I do miss Blake, but it's just cool to be back in the building."

Despite the good vibes, however, the coaches are still plenty competitive. With Niall stepping away this season after winning back-to-back titles, the Voice trophy is up for grabs -- and there's a better-than-average chance it could go to a first-time champion, as only John has won the competition before.

"It's getting heated out there for sure," Shay revealed.

"That's why we're here," Reba agreed.

The Voice airs Mondays and Tuesdays at 8 p.m. PT/ET on NBC.

