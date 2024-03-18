The Battle Rounds kicked off on season 25 of The Voice on Monday, and the very first Battle brought the house down!

Team Legend's Bryan Olesen and Nathan Chester took the stage with an epic performance of "Rolling in the Deep" by Adele that had this season's coaches -- Reba McEntire, John Legend, Chance the Rapper and Dan + Shay -- totally torn about who was the winner.

"You guys are both really powerful vocalists," Chance praised. "I think either one of you guys could take the win, it was a great performance. That's why everybody was screaming!"

"I'm blown away," Dan agreed. "It was so locked in, so in sync, the vibratos were happening at the same time. Y'all were just up there absolutely killing it."

When none of his "unhelpful" fellow coaches offered any help, John was forced to make the tough call.

"Obviously you two created this problem by being so incredible," he told his team members. "You also really committed to giving this song a refresh. This version sounded like no other version."

Ultimately, John names Nathan as the winner of the Battle, but doesn't even give the other coaches time to plead their case to steal Bryan before he hits his button to dole out his Playoff Pass -- meaning Bryan will bypass the Knockout Round and head straight to the Playoffs!

"Bryan is such a pro, such a superstar vocalist, but he hasn't had that huge break that I think he deserves," John said of his decision. "I think he could win The Voice, he's so good."

Watch the full Battle below!

ET spoke with the season 25 coaches ahead of the premiere, where they shared what it's been like to welcome The Voice's first-ever coaching duo to the competition.

"They give great notes. They're really good," Reba praised. "They're knowledgeable about the business but they also have a lot of heart and that's what they're going for."

Dan + Shay say they've been fans of the show for years -- they served as mentors for Blake Shelton's team back in season 20 and even stepped in to guest coach Niall Horan's team last season -- but getting to serve as full-time coaches for the first time has been a whole new experience.

"It's changed everything for us," Shay admitted. "I just really enjoy the process of getting to work with these artists, and you really, you get attached. It becomes heartbreaking when you have to let people go. But it's been an amazing experience."

Chance makes his return this season for the first time since his season 23 Voice debut, where he joined Blake, Niall and Kelly Clarkson. He told ET that it's especially exciting to be back with a whole new roster of coaching talent.

"I've always just admired John and he's helped me in so many different ways," he reflected. "To be working with him and then to be around Reba, and Dan + Shay, and with this amazing crew... I do miss Blake, but it's just cool to be back in the building."

Despite the good vibes, however, the coaches are still plenty competitive. With Niall stepping away this season after winning back-to-back titles, the Voice trophy is up for grabs -- and there's a better-than-average chance it could go to a first-time champion, as only John has won the competition before.

"It's getting heated out there for sure," Shay revealed.

"That's why we're here," Reba agreed.

The Voice airs Mondays at 8 p.m. PT/ET and and Tuesdays at 9 p.m. PT/ET on NBC.

