The Voice season 25 is here -- and it's time for the coaches to pick their teams!

Returning coaches Reba McEntire, John Legend and Chance the Rapper are joined by first-timers Dan + Shay this season, and the Blind Auditions have seen the coaches facing off to land the most talented singers.

ET caught up with the season 25 coaches ahead of the premiere, where they shared what it's been like to welcome The Voice's first-ever coaching duo to the competition.

"They give great notes. They're really good," Reba praised. "They're knowledgeable about the business but they also have a lot of heart and that's what they're going for."

Despite the good vibes, however, the coaches are still plenty competitive. With Niall Horan stepping away this season after winning back-to-back titles, the Voice trophy is up for grabs -- and there's a better-than-average chance it could go to a first-time champion, as only John has won the competition before.

"It's getting heated out there for sure," Shay revealed.

"That's why we're here," Reba agreed.

Check out the full list of season 25 competitors below and watch all of their Blind Auditions!

TEAM REBA

Tae Lewis

Josh Sanders

TEAM CHANCE

Dani Stacy

Nadège

TEAM DAN + SHAY

Justin & Jeremy Garcia

Ryan Argast

TEAM LEGEND

The Voice airs Mondays and Tuesdays at 8 p.m. PT/ET on NBC.

