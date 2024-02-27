TV

'The Voice' Season 25 Teams: See Who Reba McEntire, John Legend, Chance the Rapper and Dan + Shay Chose

By Meredith B. Kile
Published: 3:36 PM PST, February 27, 2024

Reba McEntire, John Legend, Chance the Rapper and Dan + Shay are assembling their teams for the singing competition!

The Voice season 25 is here -- and it's time for the coaches to pick their teams!

Returning coaches Reba McEntireJohn Legend and Chance the Rapper are joined by first-timers Dan + Shay this season, and the Blind Auditions have seen the coaches facing off to land the most talented singers.

ET caught up with the season 25 coaches ahead of the premiere, where they shared what it's been like to welcome The Voice's first-ever coaching duo to the competition.

"They give great notes. They're really good," Reba praised. "They're knowledgeable about the business but they also have a lot of heart and that's what they're going for."

Despite the good vibes, however, the coaches are still plenty competitive. With Niall Horan stepping away this season after winning back-to-back titles, the Voice trophy is up for grabs -- and there's a better-than-average chance it could go to a first-time champion, as only John has won the competition before.

"It's getting heated out there for sure," Shay revealed.

"That's why we're here," Reba agreed.

Check out the full list of season 25 competitors below and watch all of their Blind Auditions!

TEAM REBA

Tae Lewis

Josh Sanders

TEAM CHANCE

Dani Stacy

Nadège

TEAM DAN + SHAY

Justin & Jeremy Garcia

Ryan Argast

TEAM LEGEND

The Voice airs Mondays and Tuesdays at 8 p.m. PT/ET on NBC.

RELATED CONTENT:

Reba McEntire Reacts to Rumors She's Leaving 'The Voice'

TV

Reba McEntire Reacts to Rumors She's Leaving 'The Voice'

'The Voice': Dan + Shay Land Twin Brothers as First Team Members

TV

'The Voice': Dan + Shay Land Twin Brothers as First Team Members

'The Voice': Chance the Rapper Out-Sings John Legend on His Own Song!

TV

'The Voice': Chance the Rapper Out-Sings John Legend on His Own Song!

Video

'The Voice' Coaches Welcome Dan + Shay for 'Amazing' Season 25 (Exclusive)
Related Photos
'The Voice': The Complete Winners List
24 Photos
'The Voice': The Complete Winners List

Tags:

Latest News