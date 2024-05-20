The Voice season 25 is about to name a winner!

On Monday, the Top 5 performers of the season will perform two final songs -- one up-tempo track and one ballad -- in the hopes of winning America's vote and being crowned the newest champion of the singing competition.

Coaches Reba McEntire, John Legend, Chance the Rapper and Dan + Shay are able to offer critiques during the live shows, but the final victor will be determined by the viewers and revealed on Tuesday's live results show.

Fans can vote for their favorite artist, starting Monday night at 5 p.m. PT/8 p.m. ET, by using The Voice's official app, or voting online at NBC.com/VoiceVote. (Voting is open until Tuesday morning at 4 a.m. PT/7 a.m. ET.) The season 25 winner will be announced on Tuesday's live results show.

Check out the Top 5 singers below and watch all their performances from the first night of the finale!

Karen Waldrup (Team Dan + Shay)

Nathan Chester (Team Legend)

Josh Sanders (Team Reba)

Asher HaVon (Team Reba)

Bryan Olesen (Team Legend)

ET spoke with the season 25 coaches ahead of the first live show of the season, who admitted that they're a bit relieved not to have to keep making the "stressful" decision to send team members home.

"We feel really, really strong about our team, but seeing people go home is heartbreaking, honestly, that is something that we weren't prepared for when we signed up for this show," Dan admitted. "At least we don't have to make the decisions anymore -- we don't have to be the bad guy."

Chance agreed, saying, "I love the lives... It's bittersweet, it's towards the end, but it's also when you get the realest performances and you really see how the artists have grown through the whole season."

The Voice season 25 winner will be revealed on Tuesday's live results show, at 8 p.m. PT/ET on NBC.

