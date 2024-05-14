The Voice season 25 is headed for the finals!

On Monday, each of the Top 9 singers took the stage for their first live performances in the hopes of winning America's vote and moving on to next week's lives. Coaches Reba McEntire, John Legend, Chance the Rapper and Dan + Shay are able to offer critiques during the live shows, but the final competitors are determined by viewers' votes.

Tuesday's results show saw host Carson Daly bringing the Top 9 singers back on stage to announce the top four singers who received the most votes -- regardless of their team affiliation. The remaining singers performed one last song in an effort to win America's Instant Save vote to keep them in the competition.

See who made the Top 5 below, as they are announced throughout the night!

Karen Waldrup (Team Dan + Shay)

Nathan Chester (Team Legend)

Josh Sanders (Team Reba)

Asher HaVon (Team Reba)

Bryan Oleson (Team Legend) - winner of the Instant Save

ET spoke with the season 25 coaches ahead of the first live show of the season, who admitted that they're a bit relieved not to have to keep making the "stressful" decision to send team members home.

"We feel really, really strong about our team, but seeing people go home is heartbreaking, honestly, that is something that we weren't prepared for when we signed up for this show," Dan admitted. "At least we don't have to make the decisions anymore -- we don't have to be the bad guy."

Chance agreed, saying, "I love the lives... It's bittersweet, it's towards the end, but it's also when you get the realest performances and you really see how the artists have grown through the whole season."

The Voice airs Mondays and Tuesdays at 8 p.m. PT/ET on NBC.

