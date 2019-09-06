Kaitlyn Bristowe and Jason Tartick are music video stars!

ET exclusively debuts Brett Kissel's new music video for "Drink About Me" -- with features the Bachelor couple loved up and getting steamy on camera.

The video, which was shot on Andros Island in the Bahamas, showcases Bistowe and Tartick riding bikes, relaxing on the beach and, of course, drinking it up! Things quickly progress with a cuddle in a hammock, a flirty kiss on a pool table and finally a steamy makeout session in the water.

The Caerula Mar Restort, owned by HGTV couple Bryan and Sarah Baeumler, served as the gorgeous backdrop for the video, which sees Kissel come face-to-face with Bristowe for a twist at the end.

Watch Kissel's "Drink About Me" video, directed by Blake McWilliam, in the player above.

The Canadian country singer offered fans a tease of the video on Instagram on Wednesday, during which he called Bristowe and Tartick his "dear friends."

The former Bachelorette started dating Tartick earlier this year. See what she told ET about their romance in the video below.

