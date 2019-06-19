Things moved fast for Kaitlyn Bristowe and Jason Tartick.

Just six months after going on their first date, the couple has moved in together at Bristowe's Nashville home. It's a big step, but they've got even bigger ones planned. As they told ET's Lauren Zima during a sit-down interview on Tuesday, they've already discussed engagement and even having kids together.

"I didn't realize a relationship could be this easy and that I could be this happy with somebody. It's just so easy," Bristowe explained. "We just have a really healthy relationship, healthy communication, and we build each other up."

"The crazy thing about this whole Bachelor world is that it guts you up and opens you up, and you talk about everything and anything, and become comfortable in yourself and your emotions. And I think that's why you see so many people in the franchise have relationships, whether it's via podcast or on the show or [Bachelor in] Paradise or whatever," Tartick added. "So, for you and I, we were just so open. We know what we want, we know what we don't want, and yeah, we're here."

"We come from Bachelor world, where this is actually taking it slow," Bristowe said with a laugh. "We are just coasting!"

During a recent lunch together, a couple at the next table was planning their wedding. Bristowe and Tartick started thinking of ideas for their own nuptials.

"I zoomed in on [Lauren Bushnell's] ring and I was like, 'Look, it's the exact one I want!' ...Congratulations to them, by the way," Bristowe confessed of checking out Bushnell's ring from Chris Lane after the pair announced their engagement on Tuesday. "But yeah, we've talked about it."

"That's why we moved in together, because we were just so ready to take the next step. We just have, again, the confidence in our relationship to take the next step, where now that's naturally something we talk about anyways," she revealed, as Tartick, 30, noted he and Bristowe, 34, are "not getting any younger."

This time around, Bristowe is hoping for a simpler engagement ring -- though she's still holding onto the one from ex Shawn Booth, and says she doesn't know what to do with it. "What I really like is just a simple band with a fatty rock. A big, fatty rock and a simple band. I don't ask for much!" she joked. "I like rectangle, I like square and I like round -- just not teardrop. ... I just want something that can make my hands a little cuter."

As for kids, the pair are already practicing their parenting skills on a golden retriever they adopted named Ramen. "We're doing a crash course," Tartick observed, but noted that most Bachelor leads fall in love again and get engaged just months after getting their heart broken.

"I want two dogs, three kids," he said.

"Three does sound nice, but I know that probably won't happen," Bristowe cracked.

"I mean, I'm fine with one or two," added the Off the Vine podcast host, who has already decided what she and Tartick will name their first daughter. "I used to want five [kids], but now I'm like, 'OK, I'm turning 34 tomorrow, and I'm like, 'You know what? One would be great!'"

Tartick and Bristowe have already met each other's families and are working on getting their fathers to meet each other at a golf outing Bachelor host Chris Harrison is helping to get together. For now, Bristowe is focused on her new business endeavors. In addition to her podcast, she recently launched a scrunchie line and is creating her own wine label, Spade and Sparrows.

"Honestly, it is a dream come true. I'm not just saying that," Bristowe said. "Since I've had my first sip of wine ever in life, I was like, 'This is what I'm supposed to be doing.' Like, everything in my life has lead me to have a wine label, this man... we've arrived!"



