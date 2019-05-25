Kaitlyn Bristowe and Jason Tartick are taking the next step in their relationship.

The couple revealed on the Bachelorette alum's Off the Vine podcast on Friday that Tartick is planning to move to Nashville with her.

"Two very big things in the news today, in my world anyways," Bristowe said before announcing, "Jason is moving to Nashville."

Tartick added that it "didn't make sense" for them to be in a long-distance relationship. "Kaitlyn and I got to a point where being across the entire country didn't make sense," he said. "I think that for the short term and the long term, Nashville was the best place for us to be. It puts us back on the East coast. I'll be just a few hour-drive from my parents, quick drive to my brother and it puts us in a better position for short and long-term."

"We're at the next step in our relationship, where we want to grow even more and we can't do that in long distance," he added.

Bristowe then excitingly said, "Cheers to new roommates!"

During her podcast, Bristowe also revealed that she and her beau also adopted an adorable dog, which they named Ramen Noodle Vino. She later shared adorable photos of their furry friend on her Instagram.

"MY BABY!!!! Hello instagram. My name is Ramen Noodle Vino 🍜. But my mom and dad call me Noods. I’m 1-ish, and I was saved by Amanda at @bunnysbuddies after living on the streets in Korea with broken bones," she wrote alongside photos of her new pup. "I’ve been hurt by humans, but I’m going home to Nashville now, where I will live the best life full of love, travel, and belly rubs. ❤️ follow me if you want more noods! See you June 3 mom and dad!"

Bristowe and Tartick made their first public appearance as a couple in January, after going on several PDA-filled dates. The two posed for photos together at SiriusXM Studios in New York City, after opening up about their romance on the Today show.

"I mean, I was going to use my podcast to break the news, but I guess the Today show beat me to it," Bristowe said, confirming they're officially boyfriend and girlfriend following several dates around the country.

"[We've been together] about a month or so," Tartick added, explaining that they met on Bristowe's podcast in the fall of 2018. "We were friends, a little banter here and there, and then friendship turned into a relationship."

Their outing came just days after Bristowe's ex, Shawn Booth, revealed how he felt about their romance, admitting that he was having a "tough time" with seeing his former fiancee move on so soon. Booth and Bristowe were engaged for three years before they announced their split in November 2018. He proposed on the season 11 finale of The Bachelorette in 2015.

