Kaitlyn Bristowe and Jason Tartick just painted the town red!



The Bachelor Nation pair decided to head out in Nashville, Tennessee, and document every bit of their wild shenanigans. This included dining with fellow Bachelor alum Blake Horstmann, who ensured the night included his own brand of ridiculous.

First, the trio all had a waiter pour come type of drink from a special decanter into their mouths, including Bristowe, which Tartick captioned, "Date night gone wild." This led to some colorful dancing, including Bristowe showcasing her moves to Michael Jackson’s classic, “Thriller.”

"@kaitlynbristowe there's no after date night like after date night w you," Tartick captioned her proudly busting out the wonderfully creepy steps.



Later, the pair snuggled while listening to Celine Dion’s smash hit, “My Heart Will Go On,” As fans know, this is also the main track from Titanic, which explains why Tartick captioned the video, “This ship can not sink.”

This incredible night out comes just weeks after Tartick revealed to ET that he had asked Bristowe out on a date -- and obviously she said yes! It happened after he joined the 33-year-old for an episode of her podcast, Off the Vine.



“She is a down-to-Earth, beautiful woman who has a great sense of humor. She seems very strong and knows what she wants and empowers women,” he said at the time.



Since then, they been spied on a number of romantics outings including another night of “wine and dancing” in Denver, Colorado, and when she surprised him in Seattle just days ago -- that’s when she referred to herself as Tartick’s girlfriend for the first time!



Get more breaking Bachelor news down below.



