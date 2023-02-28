Prince William and Kate Middleton took a little spin during their series of engagements on Tuesday. The Prince and Princess of Wales had an impromptu 45-second race while visiting the Aberavon Leisure and Fitness Centre in Port Talbot.

Their business casual attire didn't get in the way, as Kate -- who wore a skirt, sweater and heels, hopped on the bike and defeated her husband -- who sported his usual smart blue suit.

At the start of the race, Kate, 41, showed off her competitive nature as she adjusted the resistance on her bike. Following her win, she was presented with a little gold trophy. William, who was a bit out of breath following his loss to his wife, quipped about the condition of his pants.

Two things made me laugh today - the super-fit Princess asking at the start if she could make the resistance harder….and the Prince joking at the end: ‘I think I tore my pants!’ 😂

Fair play, good sports! pic.twitter.com/AMo75XITRN — Rebecca English (@RE_DailyMail) February 28, 2023

"I think I tore my pants," William, 40, joked.

Getty Images

In addition to meeting cyclists, the royals met with a group of schoolchildren who were practicing gymnastics.

William and Kate's race came as they attended a series of engagements promoting physical fitness and mental health. In addition to their appearance and walkabout at the fitness center, the pair visited the Brynawel Rehabilitation Centre, where they discussed the Royal Foundation's Life at No. 27 initiative to create therapy gardens around South Wales.

Getty Images

The pair's day ended at the Wales Air Ambulance, where William officially became the patron. During their visit, the royals met with emergency workers, volunteers and supporters and discussed their work, along with the importance of maintaining their own mental health. The prince and princess also opened a family room which is a space for families, nurses and volunteers.

Delighted to become Patron of this wonderful charity today! @air_ambulance



Hynod o falch o ddod yn Noddwr yr elusen ardderchog hon heddiw! pic.twitter.com/EsYMLzyBN3 — The Prince and Princess of Wales (@KensingtonRoyal) February 28, 2023

Kate and William's engagements come ahead of the series of events that will surround King Charles' coronation on May 6.

RELATED CONTENT:

Prince William and Kate Middleton Attend at the 2023 BAFTA Awards

See 4-Year-Old Prince Louis Make His Royal Christmas Debut

Prince William, Kate Middleton Tour Boston After Harry's Trailer Drops

Prince William & Kate Middleton Step Out All Smiles With Kids After 'Harry & Meghan' Vol. 2 Release This video is unavailable because we were unable to load a message from our sponsors.



If you are using ad-blocking software, please disable it and reload the page. Up Next

Related Gallery