Prince William and Kate Middleton Tour Boston After Appearing in Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's Doc Trailer
Prince William and Kate Middleton Not Reuniting With Prince Harr…
Al Roker Rushed Back to the Hospital Day After Release for Blood…
Savannah Chrisley Gets Emotional Amid Parents Todd and Julie's P…
Hoda Kotb Shares the 'Huge Grenade' Kathie Lee Gifford Threw at …
Al Roker Health Update: ‘Doctors Are Keeping a Close Eye on Him’
Todd and Julie Chrisley Break Their Silence After Guilty Verdict…
T.J. Holmes’ Anniversary Tribute to Wife Goes Viral Following Am…
‘Bachelor in Paradise’ Recap: Must-See Moments From the Season 8…
T.J. Holmes and Amy Robach Avoid Relationship Talk During 'GMA' …
Keshia Knight Pulliam Reveals She Turned Down Joining 'Real Hous…
Candace Cameron Bure 'Upset' With Jodie Sweetin for Disagreeing …
Ashton Kutcher Feels 'Lucky to Be Alive' After Revealing Battle …
Inside Meghan Markle and Prince Harry’s Down-to-Earth Home Life
'Sister Wives': Robyn Cries Over Fear She Won't See Kids Again A…
Nia Long Breaks Her Silence Amid Fiancé's Alleged Cheating Scand…
Ashton Kutcher Does First Sit-Down Interview With His Twin Broth…
‘Sister Wives’: Janelle Accuses Kody of Using Her for Money
'Dog's Most Wanted' Finale: Watch the Family Prepare for Beth Ch…
It was all onwards and upwards for Prince William and Kate Middleton, who continued their tour in Boston on the same day Netflix dropped the trailer to Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's upcoming docuseries, Harry & Meghan.
The Prince and Princess of Wales were greeted by a throng of fans Thursday when they arrived at Roca, the non-profit organization that helps at-risk youth. The royals accepted an array of gifts from excited fans, including from one dressed as Uncle Sam while holding a sign that read, "Prince + Princess Welcome to New England."
During their three-day trip, William and Kate will learn about the environmental challenges Boston faces and meet those at the forefront combating those challenges.
Also on Thursday, the couple visited the Greentown Labs in nearby Somerville, to learn about climate innovations. The visit there provided a tender moment, when a young boy dressed as a royal guard from head-to-toe met the royals. He shook William's hand and gave Kate a bouquet of roses.
It's been an eventful couple of days for William and Kate, who on Wednesday soaked up a little NBA action when they sat courtside for the Miami Heat-Boston Celtics game at TD Garden.
The pair were welcomed to the game by Boston news anchor and royal expert, Shannon Felton Spence, and shook hands with a few excited fans as they made their way to their seats, where they were seen showing some rare PDA.
Their trip to the New England also happened to coincide with the release of Harry and Meghan's docuseries trailer, a 6-episode series aiming to show their side "of their high-profile love story."
"Across six episodes, the series explores the clandestine days of their early courtship and the challenges that led to them feeling forced to step back from their full-time roles in the institution," the description of the docuseries reads. "With commentary from friends and family, most of whom have never spoken publicly before about what they witnessed, and historians who discuss the state of the British Commonwealth today and the royal family’s relationship with the press, the series does more than illuminate one couple’s love story, it paints a picture of our world and how we treat each other."
There won't be a chance to discuss the upcoming series. A source told ET earlier this week that the Prince and Princess have no plans to see Harry and Meghan during the short trip to the states.
RELATED CONTENT:
See Meghan Markle and Prince Harry's Never-Before-Seen Personal Pics
Kate Middleton and Prince William Attend Boston Celtics Game
Prince William's Godmother Steps Down From Royal Duties After Racist Comments to Palace Guest
Related Gallery